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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Ends Assembly Speech With Signature Gesture; Internet Reacts

WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Ends Assembly Speech With Signature Gesture; Internet Reacts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay concluded his Assembly speech with a familiar gesture that quickly went viral online. The moment sparked both praise and criticism across social media.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Vijay's assembly gesture went viral, sparking varied reactions.
  • He made a familiar cinematic gesture after concluding his address.
  • Supporters praised confidence; critics called it unnecessary political theatrics.
  • His film persona continues influencing public perception in politics.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has gone viral once again, this time for a moment that lasted only a few seconds inside the State Assembly. A video showing him concluding his address with a familiar gesture quickly spread online, attracting praise from supporters while drawing criticism from others.

ALSO READ: ‘To The Person Who Makes It All Worth It’: Amid Split Rumours, Trisha Krishnan’s Birthday Post For Vijay Goes Viral

Viral Moment Unfolds Inside The Assembly

The incident took place as Vijay wrapped up his address in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly. Before concluding, he sought permission from the Speaker and then made a gesture widely recognised by those familiar with his decades-long career in cinema.

The brief exchange immediately caught the attention of lawmakers present in the House. Soon after, the footage shared on social media began circulating widely online, where supporters praised the Chief Minister's confidence and distinctive style.

Social Media Reacts To The Viral Clip

As the video gained momentum online, users shared a range of opinions about the moment.

One user said, "For north guys, if you doesn’t know the actual context, Just go and explore. Don’t simply say cinematic. He is replying to Stalin. That’s it."

Another user said, "Joseph Vijay is doing excellent work and gaining traction with new followers. Yet, he must avoid these types of theatrics."

A third user commented, "Vijay is biggest celebrity of TN and people worship him. I think no one in TN will Oppose his cinematic gesture."

Another wrote, "Its not a cinematic gesture, He is mocking ex CM who did this earlier!"

The clip continues to generate discussion online, with supporters and critics offering contrasting interpretations of what many see as one of the most talked-about Assembly moments involving the Chief Minister in recent weeks.

ALSO READ: Prakash Raj Calls Viral NBW Reports ‘Fake News’, Says Critics Are ‘Hurting’

Vijay’s Screen Persona Continues To Shape Public Image

Before entering active politics, Vijay was among the most celebrated figures in Tamil cinema. Even after assuming the state's highest office, his speeches and public appearances have continued to attract significant interest from political observers and fans alike.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What made CM C Joseph Vijay go viral?

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay went viral for a familiar gesture he made inside the Tamil Nadu State Assembly. The video quickly spread online after he concluded his address.

Where did the viral incident involving CM Vijay take place?

The viral incident occurred inside the Tamil Nadu State Assembly. CM Vijay made the gesture as he was concluding his address.

How did social media react to Chief Minister Vijay's gesture?

Social media reactions were mixed, with supporters praising his confidence and critics calling it theatrics. Some users saw it as a reply or mock, while others viewed it as a typical celebrity gesture.

What was C Joseph Vijay's career before becoming Chief Minister?

Before entering active politics, C Joseph Vijay was a celebrated figure in Tamil cinema. His decades-long career made him widely recognized.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Politics Vijay Tamil Nadu CM Tamil Nadu Assembly C Joseph Vijay
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