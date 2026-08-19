Gorakhpur To Delhi Amrit Bharat Express To Start From August 27: Route, Timings, Stops

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express service begins August 27.

New weekly train replaces existing special, running Thursdays/Fridays.

Non-AC express features 22 coaches, including sleeper and general.

Another Amrit Bharat train from Gorakhpur to Bandra announced.

Travelling from Gorakhpur to Delhi is set to become easier as the Northeast Railway will introduce its first Amrit Bharat Express on the route from August 27.

The new weekly service will operate between Gorakhpur and Delhi and will replace the existing Gorakhpur-Delhi-Gorakhpur special train numbered 05057/05058, according to Northeast Railway chief public relations officer Sumit Kumar.

The new train will operate under numbers 15095 and 15096. The Gorakhpur-Delhi service will run every Thursday from August 27, while the return journey from Delhi will operate every Friday from August 28.

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Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express route and timings

The 15095 Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Gorakhpur at 10:45 pm every Thursday. It will travel via Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Burhwal, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad and Ghaziabad before reaching Delhi at 12:50 pm the following day.

On the return journey, train 15096 will leave Delhi at 2 pm every Friday from August 28. It will pass through Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sitapur, Burhwal, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad before arriving in Gorakhpur at 6:30 am the next day.

The train will have 22 coaches in total, including 11 general second-class coaches, eight sleeper-class coaches and a pantry car.

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Gorakhpur-Bandra Amrit Bharat train also announced

The Railway Board has also announced a weekly Amrit Bharat Express between Gorakhpur and Bandra.

The service is expected to begin soon, giving passengers another long-distance Amrit Bharat option from the Northeast Railway headquarters.

The Gorakhpur-Delhi service will be the first Amrit Bharat train to operate from the city, marking an addition to the network of non-AC express services designed to provide improved travel facilities.