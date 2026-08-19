India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleTravelGorakhpur To Delhi Amrit Bharat Express To Start From August 27: Route, Timings, Stops

Gorakhpur To Delhi Amrit Bharat Express To Start From August 27: Route, Timings, Stops

The Gorakhpur-Delhi service will depart every Thursday at 10:45 pm and reach Delhi at 12:50 pm the following day, while the return train will leave Delhi every Friday at 2 pm and arrive in Gorakhpur at 6:30 am the next day.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express service begins August 27.
  • New weekly train replaces existing special, running Thursdays/Fridays.
  • Non-AC express features 22 coaches, including sleeper and general.
  • Another Amrit Bharat train from Gorakhpur to Bandra announced.

Travelling from Gorakhpur to Delhi is set to become easier as the Northeast Railway will introduce its first Amrit Bharat Express on the route from August 27.

The new weekly service will operate between Gorakhpur and Delhi and will replace the existing Gorakhpur-Delhi-Gorakhpur special train numbered 05057/05058, according to Northeast Railway chief public relations officer Sumit Kumar.

The new train will operate under numbers 15095 and 15096. The Gorakhpur-Delhi service will run every Thursday from August 27, while the return journey from Delhi will operate every Friday from August 28.

ALSO READ | Ola, Uber, Rapido New Rules In Maharashtra: Marathi, 12-Hour Driving Limit And 80% Fare Rule

Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express route and timings

The 15095 Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Gorakhpur at 10:45 pm every Thursday. It will travel via Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Burhwal, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad and Ghaziabad before reaching Delhi at 12:50 pm the following day.

On the return journey, train 15096 will leave Delhi at 2 pm every Friday from August 28. It will pass through Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sitapur, Burhwal, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad before arriving in Gorakhpur at 6:30 am the next day.

The train will have 22 coaches in total, including 11 general second-class coaches, eight sleeper-class coaches and a pantry car.

ALSO READ | Bihar: Detergent Powder Served Instead Of Salt In Mid-Day Meal, 40 Students Fall Ill

Gorakhpur-Bandra Amrit Bharat train also announced

The Railway Board has also announced a weekly Amrit Bharat Express between Gorakhpur and Bandra.

The service is expected to begin soon, giving passengers another long-distance Amrit Bharat option from the Northeast Railway headquarters.

The Gorakhpur-Delhi service will be the first Amrit Bharat train to operate from the city, marking an addition to the network of non-AC express services designed to provide improved travel facilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Amrit Bharat Express service between Gorakhpur and Delhi begin?

The service from Gorakhpur to Delhi starts on August 27, running every Thursday. The return journey from Delhi will begin on August 28, operating every Friday.

What are the train numbers and general schedule for the Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express?

The train numbers are 15095 (Gorakhpur-Delhi) and 15096 (Delhi-Gorakhpur). Train 15095 departs Gorakhpur at 10:45 pm Thursdays, arriving in Delhi at 12:50 pm the next day.

What types of coaches are available on the Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express?

The train has 22 coaches in total. These include 11 general second-class coaches, 8 sleeper-class coaches, and one pantry car.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 19 Aug 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amrit Bharat Express Gorakhpur To Dehi Train
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Travel
Gorakhpur To Delhi Amrit Bharat Express To Start From August 27: Route, Timings, Stops
Gorakhpur To Delhi Amrit Bharat Express To Start From August 27: Route, Timings, Stops
Travel
Budget Traveller | Explore Yana Caves Linked To Shiva-Bhasmasura Legend Under Rs 20,000
Budget Traveller | Explore Yana Caves Linked To Shiva-Bhasmasura Legend Under Rs 20,000
Travel
Budget Traveller | Explore Rajputana History And Top 5 Destinations Under Rs 10,000
Budget Traveller | Explore Rajputana History And Top 5 Destinations Under Rs 10,000
Travel
Budget Traveller | Monsoon Treks Near Chennai: Explore 5 Green Hill Trails Under Rs 1500
Budget Traveller | Monsoon Treks Near Chennai: Explore 5 Green Hill Trails Under Rs 1500
Advertisement

Videos

EXPRESSWAY CONTROVERSY: Workers Use ‘Jugaad’ to Clear Waterlogging, Congress Takes Dig
STUDENT PROTEST: Students Protest Teacher Shortage, Poor Food and Alleged Assaults in Unnao
BIG BREAKING: Imran Masood and Ashu Malik Clash During Saharanpur Disha Meeting
Satyendar Jain Arrest: Former Delhi Minister to Appear in Court
Bihar Student Protest: Bihar Student Protest Intensifies Over Paper Leak, Jobs
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget