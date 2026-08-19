Goa Govt Moves SC Seeking Life Imprisonment For Tarun Tejpal In Rape Case

The Goa government has approached the Supreme Court seeking an increase in the sentence awarded to journalist Tarun Tejpal in a rape case. The state has sought to increase his 10-year prison term to life imprisonment.

The government has clarified that it is not challenging the Bombay High Court's verdict holding Tejpal guilty in the 2013 case. Instead, it is seeking only an enhancement of the sentence from 10 years to life imprisonment.

In its petition, the Goa government argued that the punishment awarded to Tejpal was inadequate considering the nature and seriousness of the offences.

What Did Goa Government Say?

The state government argued that while imposing the minimum sentence and directing that the sentences run concurrently, the High Court had taken into account the fact that 13 years had passed since the offences and that both the survivor and the accused had moved on with their lives.

The government said such considerations could not justify reducing the punishment. It argued that the passage of time should not benefit a person convicted of an offence, particularly when the survivor had borne the consequences.

High Court Had Overturned Acquittal

On August 6, the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court convicted Tarun Tejpal of rape and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The High Court overturned the trial court's earlier verdict acquitting the former Tehelka editor.

Following the High Court verdict, Tejpal said he had been targeted for political reasons and would challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

Tejpal was convicted in connection with the alleged rape of a junior female colleague in a hotel lift during an event organised by the magazine in Goa in 2013.

He was convicted under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 376(2)(f), relating to rape by a person in a position of trust or authority, and Sections 354(a) and 354(b), concerning sexual harassment and assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe.