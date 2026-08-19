PM CARES Fund Income Rises 41%, But Just 0.01% Balance Used; RTI Activist Questions Spending

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fund disclosed financial statements after delay, income increased significantly.

PM CARES spent 0.01%; Rs 8,452 crore remained idle.

Activist questioned idle funds, unclear refunds, missing audit notes.

Fund avoids RTI scrutiny, facing ongoing transparency questions.

The PM CARES Fund reported total income of Rs 1,279.9 crore in the financial year 2024-25, a 41% increase from the previous year, but an RTI activist has questioned why a large portion of the fund’s money remained unused.

The disclosure came through audited financial statements for 2023-24 and 2024-25 made public on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The documents were released after annual disclosures had not been uploaded since financial year 2022-23.

The latest statement showed that donations to the fund fell by 30% during 2024-25, with contributions amounting to Rs 480 crore.

ALSO READ | PM CARES Fund Donations Fall 30% To Rs 479 Crore In 2024-25

PM CARES Fund Spent Just 0.01% Of Available Balance

Anjali Bhardwaj, co-convenor of the National Campaign for People’s Right to Information (NCPRI), highlighted the fund’s low expenditure following the delayed publication of its accounts.

“Finally the audit statement of PMCARES Fund for 2024-25 has been made public! Key highlights — utilised only 0.01% of available ₹8,452 crore,” she said in a social media post.

The financial statement showed that the fund received Rs 1,279.9 crore during 2024-25 through net donations, interest earned on bank and fixed deposits, and refunds from implementing agencies. Its expenditure during the year was only Rs 87.85 lakh, equivalent to 0.01% of its closing balance.

From March 2020 through March 31, 2025, the fund spent 18.4% of its total income.

Finally the audit statement of PMCARES Fund for 2024-25 has been made public! Key highlights-

-Utilised only 0.01% of available ₹ 8,452 crore! Why is the PMCARES Fund keeping such large sums of money idle?

-324 crore was refunded by implementing agencies- but no info on what… pic.twitter.com/4wgrZc0c8r — Anjali Bhardwaj (@AnjaliB_) August 18, 2026

Activist Questions Refunds, Missing Audit Notes

The PM CARES Fund ended 2024-25 with a closing balance of Rs 8,452.06 crore, an increase of 17.8% from the previous year.

“Why is the PM CARES Fund keeping such large sums of money idle,” Bhardwaj asked. She also pointed to Rs 324 crore returned by implementing agencies during the year, saying the financial statement did not provide details about the nature of the payments, why they were refunded or which agencies made the refunds.

“Were refunds done to evade accountability for faulty equipment,” she asked. “Also why have accompanying notes to the audit report not been uploaded?”

Bhardwaj said the fund, which was established to assist citizens during disasters and has accumulated thousands of crores, including contributions from foreign sources, remained “shrouded in secrecy”.

PM CARES Faces Continued Transparency Questions

“Still no information available on sources of funds,” Bhardwaj said, adding that the PM CARES Fund continued to avoid public scrutiny by refusing to submit itself to the RTI Act.

The PM CARES Fund was established in March 2020 to support relief efforts during public health emergencies and other disasters. It is chaired by the prime minister and funded entirely through voluntary contributions, according to information released by the Union government.

The fund was established three days before the end of the 2019-20 financial year and has faced scrutiny over transparency, particularly after its public audit statements were not released following financial year 2022-23.

Critics have also questioned why a fund that accepts public money, including Corporate Social Responsibility contributions from public sector undertakings and donations from government employees, is not treated as a public authority.

The prime minister chairs the fund in his ex officio capacity, while Union Cabinet ministers serve as its trustees.