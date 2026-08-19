NEET Paper Leak Case: Centre Calls System ‘Foolproof’, Supreme Court Says ‘Learn From UPSC’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 19, heard the NEET UG paper leak case, during which Solicitor General Tushar Mehta explained the security measures followed from preparing the question paper to delivering it to students.

Mehta told the court that the system created for NEET is completely secure and difficult to breach. He also outlined the precautions taken to maintain confidentiality during the examination process.

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Centre Explains How NEET Papers Are Secured

The Solicitor General said vehicles carrying NEET question papers are fitted with GPS, and even small movements are recorded.

He further said several moderators are asked to prepare a question bank. These moderators do not know which questions will eventually become part of the examination paper.

Mehta said the system followed for NEET is completely secure and difficult to break into.

Supreme Court Tells NTA To Learn From UPSC

The judges said the measures being described by the Centre had already been reviewed by the Radhakrishnan Committee.

The committee had pointed to institutional problems, the court noted, adding that it wanted a long-term solution.

The Supreme Court said, ''Look at the UPSC. The examination is being conducted without any problems. NTA will also have to do the same thing. Appoint expert officials who understand changing technology.''

Centre Asked To File New Affidavit

The Supreme Court directed the Centre to submit a fresh affidavit. The next hearing will take place after three weeks.

The court also asked what steps had been taken so far to implement the Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations for institutional reforms in NTA.

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Centre Had Proposed NEET Exam Changes

Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court following the NEET paper leak, and the court is hearing about these matters.

During the previous hearing, the Centre had filed an affidavit stating that it was considering conducting NEET through a computer-based test in the future.

The Centre had also said it was considering conducting NEET in two stages, similar to JEE Main and Advanced.

It had further stated that several broad reforms would be made to the examination system. The Supreme Court has now asked the Centre to submit a fresh affidavit on the steps taken towards implementing the Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations.

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