‘My Mom Calls Him A Bakra’: Shubhra Shetty On Anurag Kashyap And Their Relationship

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubhra's parents accepted Anurag, seeing him as a 'bakra'.

They bonded pre-'Bombay Velvet' over books and films.

A 20-year age gap exists; marriage is not planned.

Anurag admitted age difference impacted his personal confidence.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Shubhra Shetty have been together for several years, despite facing questions about their age difference and relationship. The couple has also made it clear that marriage is not on their agenda, with Shubhra saying she does not believe in the institution. In a recent conversation with Janice Sequeira, Shubhra opened up about her relationship with the filmmaker, including how her parents reacted when they met him. She also looked back at their first meeting and explained what drew them towards each other. Anurag, meanwhile, has spoken about how their age gap affected his own confidence over time.

Shubhra Shetty On Her Parents’ Reaction

Shubhra revealed that she did not have to persuade her parents to accept her relationship with Anurag. Instead, they met him themselves and formed their own views about the filmmaker. “My mom calls him a bakra, because she said he is stupid enough to be with you. She thinks he is like a henpecked husband. My parents did a very good job. I didn't convince them. They met him,” Shubhra said.

Anurag has also mentioned that Shubhra’s parents are only a few years younger than him and jokingly described them as his ‘friends’. Shubhra recalled meeting Anurag around the period before the release of Bombay Velvet. She said he was in a particularly good phase of his life at the time.

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“It was his pre-Bombay Velvet release and post-film shooting; he was in a very good phase. He was very fit, happy, reading books, and watching films. So, we bonded over all those things. He used to say that if I had met him a few years ago, I wouldn't have dated him, but I don't think that's true. I caught him one little golden window, when he was at his best,” she said.

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Their Relationship Began At Phantom Films

Before becoming known as Anurag’s partner, Shubhra worked as an assistant director at Phantom Films, the production company associated with Anurag, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena. Although Anurag was the filmmaker and boss at the company, Shubhra said she did not report directly to him. She also recalled that their workplace was supportive of their relationship.

The filmmaker was first photographed with Shubhra in 2015. He publicly acknowledged their relationship during a 2018 interview. Anurag was previously married to editor Aarti Bajaj. They were married for six years before separating in 2009 and have a daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap. He later married actor Kalki Koechlin in 2011. Their marriage ended four years later.

Anurag On Their Age Difference And Marriage

Anurag and Shubhra have a 20-year age difference, something that has frequently attracted public attention. Anurag has said that age-related criticism no longer bothers them in the same way, although he acknowledged that the gap has affected him personally. The filmmaker admitted that he became more conscious of their age difference as he grew older, particularly because Shubhra continued to appear much younger than her age.

The couple also has no immediate plans to marry. Anurag has previously explained that Shubhra does not believe in marriage, making it an institution they have chosen not to pursue. Despite the attention around their age gap and relationship status, Shubhra's comments suggest that their bond developed naturally through shared interests and time spent together.