WATCH: Ramayana Team Releases Unseen Footage At Mumbai Event, Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Meet Fans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Attendees saw BTS, sequel preview, praising Kunal Kapoor's role.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash interacted, sparking fan excitement.

Months before its big-screen debut, Ramayana has once again captured the attention of fans. The film's team recently organised a private event in Mumbai where invited creators and fans were shown exclusive footage from the ambitious mythological epic and got an opportunity to meet leading stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

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Exclusive Screening Gives Fans A Glimpse Into The Epic

According to several social media posts that quickly gained traction online, anttendees were shown exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the film. The gathering also reportedly included a preview connected to the second instalment of the two-part saga, giving guests an early look at material that has not yet been released publicly.

Images circulating online captured both Ranbir Kapoor and Yash spending time with attendees. While Yash was seen warmly greeting fans and posing for photographs, Ranbir interacted with guests and took pictures during the intimate event.

One of the major talking points from the screening was reportedly the first look at actor Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra. The visuals generated significant excitement among those present.

One attendee wrote, "They showed some incredible BTS! The biggest surprise was seeing Kunal Kapoor's stunning look as Lord Indra! Absolutely blown away by the visuals."

Exclusive Update from #Ramayana Content Creator Event 🎬✨



They showed some incredible BTS! The biggest surprise was seeing Kunal Kapoor’s stunning look as Lord Indra! Absolutely blown away by the visuals. pic.twitter.com/H0vtdA29oN — M4MOIVES 🍿 (@M4MOIVES) June 23, 2026

Social Media Reactions Add To The Hype

The event quickly became a trending topic among fans and creators, many of whom shared their experiences online.

One user said, "Creators were shocked after watching ‘Rama’ glimpse in 3D, A creator who earlier used to criticise Rama Glimpse was shocked after watching it in IMAX 3D. He said it is completely different teaser and has never seen anything like this before, and almost every creator is sounding same."

Creators were shocked after watching ‘Rama’ glimpse in 3D, A creator who earlier used to criticise Rama Glimpse was shocked after watching it in IMAX 3D.



He said it is completely different teaser and has never seen anything like this before, and almost every creator is sounding… pic.twitter.com/KG5FrdNZ9F — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) June 23, 2026

Another user shared photos from the gathering and wrote, "Exclusive snaps of @TheNameIsYash Boss from #Ramayana Creators event".

A separate post read, "#RanbirKapoor, #Yash and Ravi Dubey attended a special #Ramayana event at Prime Focus Studios along with top content creators. The event featured an exclusive 15 minute screening featuring unreleased footage and multiple never-before-seen assets from the most anticipated film of the year."

#RanbirKapoor, #Yash and Ravi Dubey attended a special #Ramayana event at Prime Focus Studios along with top content creators.



The event featured an exclusive 15 minute screening featuring unreleased footage and multiple never-before-seen assets from the most anticipated film… pic.twitter.com/h9IPtINAFQ — Film Culture (@CinemasHive) June 23, 2026

Another attendee posted, "Superstar #RanbirKapoor and Rocking Star #Yash with the visionary creators at the #Ramayana event."

🔥 Superstar #RanbirKapoor and Rocking Star #Yash with the visionary creators at the #Ramayana event.



A picture that perfectly captures the scale, ambition and excitement surrounding Indian cinema's most anticipated epic 👑⚔️ pic.twitter.com/E8quQGZsDA — Shiv Kumar (@Shivu112005) June 23, 2026

Meanwhile, a content creator who later uploaded a YouTube video describing the experience said, "We attended the Ramayana Creator's Event and witnessed something truly special. From meeting Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and the incredible team behind the film to watching an exclusive 15-minute presentation and footage, this was an experience we'll remember for a very long time. In this video, we share our honest experience from the event, the atmosphere, interactions with fellow creators, our thoughts on the footage shown, and why this project feels unlike anything Indian cinema has attempted before."

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Trailer Speculation Continues To Grow

The latest fan engagement initiative is part of a broader promotional push for the film, which is being positioned as one of the most ambitious productions in Indian cinema.

With rumours suggesting the film's presence at Comic Con 2026, fans are also watching closely for potential announcements or new material between July 23 and July 26.