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HomeEntertainmentMoviesWATCH: Ramayana Team Releases Unseen Footage At Mumbai Event, Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Meet Fans

WATCH: Ramayana Team Releases Unseen Footage At Mumbai Event, Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Meet Fans

The Ramayana team hosted an exclusive Mumbai event for fans, featuring unseen footage, a special preview, and appearances by Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Attendees saw BTS, sequel preview, praising Kunal Kapoor's role.
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Yash interacted, sparking fan excitement.

Months before its big-screen debut, Ramayana has once again captured the attention of fans. The film's team recently organised a private event in Mumbai where invited creators and fans were shown exclusive footage from the ambitious mythological epic and got an opportunity to meet leading stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m Slowly Finding My Way Back’: Alka Yagnik Opens Up About Health Battle After Receiving Padma Bhushan

Exclusive Screening Gives Fans A Glimpse Into The Epic

According to several social media posts that quickly gained traction online, anttendees were shown exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the film. The gathering also reportedly included a preview connected to the second instalment of the two-part saga, giving guests an early look at material that has not yet been released publicly.

Images circulating online captured both Ranbir Kapoor and Yash spending time with attendees. While Yash was seen warmly greeting fans and posing for photographs, Ranbir interacted with guests and took pictures during the intimate event.

One of the major talking points from the screening was reportedly the first look at actor Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra. The visuals generated significant excitement among those present.

One attendee wrote, "They showed some incredible BTS! The biggest surprise was seeing Kunal Kapoor's stunning look as Lord Indra! Absolutely blown away by the visuals."

Social Media Reactions Add To The Hype

The event quickly became a trending topic among fans and creators, many of whom shared their experiences online.

One user said, "Creators were shocked after watching ‘Rama’ glimpse in 3D, A creator who earlier used to criticise Rama Glimpse was shocked after watching it in IMAX 3D. He said it is completely different teaser and has never seen anything like this before, and almost every creator is sounding same."

Another user shared photos from the gathering and wrote, "Exclusive snaps of @TheNameIsYash Boss from #Ramayana Creators event".

A separate post read, "#RanbirKapoor, #Yash and Ravi Dubey attended a special #Ramayana event at Prime Focus Studios along with top content creators. The event featured an exclusive 15 minute screening featuring unreleased footage and multiple never-before-seen assets from the most anticipated film of the year."

Another attendee posted, "Superstar #RanbirKapoor and Rocking Star #Yash with the visionary creators at the #Ramayana event."

Meanwhile, a content creator who later uploaded a YouTube video describing the experience said, "We attended the Ramayana Creator's Event and witnessed something truly special. From meeting Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and the incredible team behind the film to watching an exclusive 15-minute presentation and footage, this was an experience we'll remember for a very long time. In this video, we share our honest experience from the event, the atmosphere, interactions with fellow creators, our thoughts on the footage shown, and why this project feels unlike anything Indian cinema has attempted before."

ALSO READ: PM Modi Meets Mammootty And Family After Padma Ceremony, Shares Special Moments

Trailer Speculation Continues To Grow

The latest fan engagement initiative is part of a broader promotional push for the film, which is being positioned as one of the most ambitious productions in Indian cinema.

With rumours suggesting the film's presence at Comic Con 2026, fans are also watching closely for potential announcements or new material between July 23 and July 26.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the recent Ramayana event about?

A private event in Mumbai showcased exclusive footage from the film to invited creators and fans. Stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash also attended and interacted with guests.

What exclusive content was revealed at the event?

Attendees saw behind-the-scenes footage, a preview of the second installment, and actor Kunal Kapoor's first look as Lord Indra.

Which stars were present at the Ramayana event?

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash attended the event. They interacted with guests and posed for photographs during the intimate gathering.

What was a significant reveal at the screening?

A major highlight was the first look at actor Kunal Kapoor portraying Lord Indra. This visual generated considerable excitement among those present.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood News Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Yash Sai Pallavi ENtertainment News Ramayana Unseen Footage Ramayana Trailer
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