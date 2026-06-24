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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘How Dare You?’: Tom Holland Reacts After Zendaya Reveals Her First Date Was To An Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Film

‘How Dare You?’: Tom Holland Reacts After Zendaya Reveals Her First Date Was To An Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Film

Zendaya revealed her first date was to an Andrew Garfield Spider-Man film, leaving Tom Holland with a playful and hilarious reaction.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Zendaya revealed first date was Garfield's Spider-Man, amusing Holland.
  • Holland learned Robert Downey Jr. confirmed Marvel return personally.
  • Holland confessed Marvel limits his information due to spoilers.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have delighted fans with their easy-going chemistry after the actress shared an unexpected detail about her teenage years. During a recent conversation, Zendaya revealed that her very first date involved watching one of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man films, a confession that earned a humorous response from her husband.

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Zendaya's First Date Confession Catches Tom Holland Off Guard

Reflecting on a memory from her teenage years, Zendaya recalled attending one of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man films on her first date.

“I remember my first date when I was maybe 16 years old was to one of [Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man movies],” the Euphoria star recalled.

Garfield famously portrayed spiderman in The Amazing Spider-Man films, taking over the role after Tobey Maguire's run as Peter Parker and years before Holland stepped into the iconic suit.

The revelation left Holland visibly amused.

“How dare you?” he responded.

Zendaya immediately joined in on the joke and replied, “I know, I’m sorry!”

Tom Holland Reveals How He Learned About Robert Downey Jr.'s Marvel Return

The couple also spoke about another major Marvel moment, Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the superhero universe.

Speaking with Cinemania, Holland explained that Downey personally reached out to share the news before it became public.

“[Robert and I] just have casual catch-ups every now and then. He called and told me. It's really exciting,” Holland said.

According to Zendaya, she learned about the development almost immediately after Holland received the call.

“Right away,” she said when asked when she found out about the news, recalling Holland telling her, “Downey is coming back.”

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Holland Says Marvel Still Keeps Secrets From Him

Despite his reputation for accidentally revealing Marvel secrets over the years, Holland admitted that the studio now carefully limits the information he receives.

“I don't know a lot about those movies by design,” Holland joked. “I have a reputation for spoiling certain things and I think the studio is keeping me from the juicy details.”

Even so, the actor is eager to discover how Downey's new chapter as Doctor Doom could affect Peter Parker's future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“When I do get to grace that set, I am so curious what does that mean for Peter and how does that work. It's really cool. I am really excited about whatever it is they are doing,” he said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Zendaya reveal about her first date?

Zendaya shared that her very first date, when she was around 16, was to one of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man films. Tom Holland reacted humorously to this confession.

How did Tom Holland find out about Robert Downey Jr.'s Marvel return?

Tom Holland learned about Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel universe directly from Downey himself. Downey called Holland to share the news before it was public.

Why does Marvel limit the information shared with Tom Holland?

Marvel limits the information shared with Tom Holland because of his reputation for accidentally revealing spoilers. Holland joked that he doesn't know much about upcoming projects by design.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood News Marvel Studios Spider-Man Tom Holland Zendaya Andrew Garfield ENtertainment News
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