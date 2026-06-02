Lalit Modi stated that the distance between their careers, his life in London and her career in India, was too much for them to sustain the relationship.
Lalit Modi Reveals Why Relationship With Sushmita Sen Ended, Says ‘She Would’ve Been A Part, But...’
Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen were in a relationship for some time in 2022 before eventually parting ways.
- Lalit Modi discusses past relationship with Sushmita Sen.
- Distance was primary reason for their separation.
- Modi defends Sen against 'gold digger' accusations.
- He shared their relationship publicly in 2022.
Fugitive businessman Lalit Modi has opened up about his past relationship with actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen on a podcast. The IPL founder called her “dear friend” and said that he continues to hold her in high regard and wishes her nothing but the best. He also revealed the reason their relationship eventually came to an end.
Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen Breakup
“Sushmita was very special to me. She made me grow into a lot of things that I am today. She was extremely special. She was very much part of my life at that time and would have been [even today],” he told Humans of Bombay.
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Modi went on to explain why the relationship did not work out. “But it was just that the distance was too much for us.”
“Her career was in India, and my life was in London. But it was a very special relationship. I have the fondest memories of her. She is still a very dear friend of mine, and I just wish her all the best.”
Lalit Modi Defends Sushmita Sen
During the same interview, Modi also addressed the “gold digger” label that was directed at Sushmita Sen after he made their relationship public on social media. He said that he often felt like the “kept boyfriend” in the relationship and jokingly referred to himself as a “diamond digger”.
“Please understand that Sushmita is a very beautiful and very well-to-do lady. She has more diamonds than anybody I know on the planet, and she has earned them herself. She has diamond stores. So, she is a very wealthy lady. She has done it all on her own. There wasn’t a single time that I went out with Sushmita that I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend.”
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He further praised the actor for her independence and success.
“Sushmita is a remarkable lady and self-made lady. She will never accept anything from anybody. So when somebody says she was a gold digger, Lalit was a diamond digger. She was truly a diamond. She could have anybody on the planet she wanted. It was never about money. It was never about anything else. She can buy anything she wants, do anything she wants, without a doubt.”
Notably, Sushmita Sen had earlier responded to the criticism herself in an Instagram Post. At the time, she wrote, “I dig deeper than gold... and I’ve always (famously) preferred diamonds! And yes, I still buy them myself.”
Lalit Modi’s Relationship Announcement
In 2022, Lalit Modi grabbed headlines after announcing that he was dating Sushmita Sen. He shared photos of the two from a vacation and even updated his Instagram bio to include “my love” alongside the actor's Instagram handle.
Sharing pictures from their trip, Lalit Modi wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour Maldives Sardinia with the families - not to mention my better looking partner Sushmita Sen. A new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure."
He also clarified the nature of their relationship, adding, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's relationship end?
How does Lalit Modi describe Sushmita Sen?
He describes her as a very special, remarkable, and self-made lady who is independent and financially successful with her own diamond stores.
What was Lalit Modi's response to Sushmita Sen being called a 'gold digger'?
Modi defended her, jokingly calling himself a 'diamond digger' and stating that Sushmita is a wealthy woman who paid for everything, implying he was the one being supported.
Did Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen ever get married?
No, Lalit Modi clarified that they were just dating and that marriage was not yet a certainty, though he expressed hope for it in the future.