Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'My Features Come From My Mother', Avneet Kaur Breaks Silence On Botox And Surgery Rumours

'My Features Come From My Mother', Avneet Kaur Breaks Silence On Botox And Surgery Rumours

Avneet Kaur openly addressed rumours about Botox and surgery. She says her glow-up is completely natural and credits her mother for her looks.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • She is now a successful global influencer.

Avneet Kaur has often been in the spotlight for her transformation and glamorous looks. On social media, many people have speculated about her glow-up, with some even assuming she might have undergone Botox or cosmetic treatments. Now, Avneet has finally addressed these rumours and shared her side of the story.

Growing Up Changes Your Features

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Avneet was asked about the comments she receives regarding her appearance. In response, she said she doesn’t pay attention to every comment online.

She explained that if you compare your childhood photos with how you look now, you will definitely see a difference. As people grow older, their features naturally change. The same has happened to her, too.

Avneet added that as she continues to grow, her appearance will keep evolving. She made it clear that everything about her looks is natural and that she has not undergone any surgery or Botox. She also mentioned that many of her features, like her eyes, are still the same and that her natural looks are something she gets from her mother.

ALSO READ | Did Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leave Husband Farman Khan? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

Started Working At A Young Age

Avneet Kaur began her journey in the entertainment industry at a very young age and gradually built her own identity. Because people have seen her grow up on screen, her changing appearance has often become a topic of discussion on social media.

There have been many rumours and assumptions about cosmetic procedures over the years. However, Avneet has always stayed focused on her work and confidence, choosing not to let such speculation affect her.

ALSO READ | Has KVN Productions Delayed Yash’s Toxic Again Amid Certification Issues With Vijay’s Jana Nayagan?

From Child Artist To Global Influencer

Avneet first gained recognition as a child artist through dance reality shows and later appeared in popular TV shows like Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Over the years, she has expanded her career into films, music videos, and digital content. 

Today, she is not just a television actress but also a strong social media influencer with a global fan base. From attending international events to collaborating with big brands, Avneet continues to grow both professionally and personally, making her one of the most followed young celebrities on social media.

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Avneet Kaur's career currently focused on?

Avneet Kaur has expanded her career into films, music videos, and digital content. She is also a prominent social media influencer with a global following.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Avneet Kaur
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'My Features Come From My Mother', Avneet Kaur Breaks Silence On Botox And Surgery Rumours
'My Features Come From My Mother,' Avneet Kaur Breaks Silence On Botox And Surgery Rumours
Celebrities
Has KVN Productions Delayed Yash’s Toxic Again Amid Certification Issues With Vijay’s Jana Nayagan?
Has KVN Productions Delayed Yash’s Toxic Again Amid Certification Issues With Vijay’s Jana Nayagan?
Celebrities
Did Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leave Husband Farman Khan? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video
Did Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leave Husband Farman Khan? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video
Celebrities
Who is Juhi Bhatt? Actor-Influencer Dating Ranveer Allahbadia
Who is Juhi Bhatt? Actor-Influencer Dating Ranveer Allahbadia
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: After Oath, Focus Shifts to Cabinet Expansion as NDA Promises Unity in Bihar
Breaking: NDA Forms New Govt in Bihar as Samrat Choudhary Takes Oath as CM, Era of Change Begins
Breaking Analysis: Bihar NDA Cabinet Reflects Caste Balance, BJP-JDU Power Sharing Strategy
Breaking News: Samrat Choudhary Takes Oath as Bihar CM, NDA Vows to Continue Nitish Model
Breaking: Bihar Swearing-In Ceremony Begins as NDA Forms New Government in Historic Power Shift
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget