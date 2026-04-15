'My Features Come From My Mother,' Avneet Kaur Breaks Silence On Botox And Surgery Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom She is now a successful global influencer.

Avneet Kaur has often been in the spotlight for her transformation and glamorous looks. On social media, many people have speculated about her glow-up, with some even assuming she might have undergone Botox or cosmetic treatments. Now, Avneet has finally addressed these rumours and shared her side of the story.

Growing Up Changes Your Features

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Avneet was asked about the comments she receives regarding her appearance. In response, she said she doesn’t pay attention to every comment online.

She explained that if you compare your childhood photos with how you look now, you will definitely see a difference. As people grow older, their features naturally change. The same has happened to her, too.

Avneet added that as she continues to grow, her appearance will keep evolving. She made it clear that everything about her looks is natural and that she has not undergone any surgery or Botox. She also mentioned that many of her features, like her eyes, are still the same and that her natural looks are something she gets from her mother.

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Started Working At A Young Age

Avneet Kaur began her journey in the entertainment industry at a very young age and gradually built her own identity. Because people have seen her grow up on screen, her changing appearance has often become a topic of discussion on social media.

There have been many rumours and assumptions about cosmetic procedures over the years. However, Avneet has always stayed focused on her work and confidence, choosing not to let such speculation affect her.

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From Child Artist To Global Influencer

Avneet first gained recognition as a child artist through dance reality shows and later appeared in popular TV shows like Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Over the years, she has expanded her career into films, music videos, and digital content.

Today, she is not just a television actress but also a strong social media influencer with a global fan base. From attending international events to collaborating with big brands, Avneet continues to grow both professionally and personally, making her one of the most followed young celebrities on social media.