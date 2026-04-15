Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral bride Monalisa Bhosle married Farman Khan in Kerala.

Authorities probed allegations of

A video falsely claimed Bhosle had left her husband.

The man in the viral video was an imposter.

Viral Kumbh Mela girl Monalisa Bhosle has been making headlines after marrying Farman Khan at a temple in Kerala. Soon after the wedding, their marriage sparked controversy, with some groups alleging “Love Jihad”. Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra also filed a police complaint, claiming that Bhosle was trapped and that she is a minor. Acting on the complaint, authorities launched a probe. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) later deemed Bhosle to be a minor.

Following this development, an FIR was registered against Farman under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Maheshwar Police Station in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district. The issue gained further attention after the couple themselves claimed during a press conference shortly after their marriage that Bhosle was a minor.

Did Monalisa Really Run Away?

Amid this, a video started circulating online claiming that Monalisa Bhosle had left her husband and run away.

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In the viral clip, a man who appeared to be Farman Khan was heard saying, “Fans have not been able to find Monalisa here in Ajmer. I am now going to Jodhpur. We will try to locate her there. If anyone knows where Monalisa is or has seen her anywhere, please inform me.”

However, the claims turned out to be false. Monalisa has continued to post videos with her husband on social media, indicating that the couple is still together.

The confusion arose because the man in the viral video closely resembles Farman Khan. The person in the video was not Farman Khan. He only resembles him and has been identified as Arvind Kumar Joshi.

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Joshi reportedly uploaded the video in an attempt to gain followers on social media.

‘I Made Video For Entertainment’

Arvind later shared another video clarifying the situation. He said that he is a resident of Balotra in Rajasthan and that the viral clip was created purely for entertainment.

“I did not intend to create confusion with that video. I made it only for entertainment. The person you think is Farman is not me,” he said.

In an interview, Joshi further explained that he had been told by people that he resembles Farman Khan.

“I watch Farman’s videos. Someone told me that I look like him and suggested that I should post a video claiming Monalisa had run away because it would help increase my followers,” he said.

The clarification has now revealed the truth behind the viral video.