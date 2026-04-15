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Tara Sutaria confirmed the film still targets a June 4 release.

The movie

Protests arose from women's commission and a Christian group.

Rumours have been swirling on social media about a possible delay in the release of Toxic, starring Yash. The film was previously pushed back by its makers amid tensions in the Middle East, since it is a big market for South cinema. The film, which was scheduled to clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 on May 19, was pushed back to June 4.

However, there were reports suggesting that the film could face yet another delay. Some reports linked the rumoured postponement to certification issues surrounding Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which allegedly has not yet received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has reportedly been postponed indefinitely. The rumours intensified after claims that the film had been leaked online in HD.

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Amid the speculation, actor Tara Sutaria stepped in to address the chatter.

Toxic Release Pushed Back?

In a recent vlog by Farah Khan, Tara Sutaria dismissed the rumours about another delay and confirmed that Toxic is still scheduled to release on June 4.

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, who also directs the project.

The film features a star-studded cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

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Announced in 2023, Toxic went on floors in 2024. The film will be released in Kannada and English.

Controversy Around Toxic

Soon after the release of its trailer, the film stoked a controversy, with some viewers calling certain scenes “grossly obscene” and “sexually explicit”.

The Karnataka State Commission for Women criticised the teaser for its depiction of a sex scene. A Christian group also filed a complaint for hurt religious sentiments.

Earlier this month, Jayamala, president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, responded to the controversy and urged the public not to rush to conclusions based solely on a teaser.





