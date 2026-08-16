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English NewsSportsCricketHow Bangladesh's Shock Win vs Australia Affects India’s WTC Final Qualification Hopes

How Bangladesh's Shock Win vs Australia Affects India’s WTC Final Qualification Hopes

Bangladesh’s shock win over Australia has cut the WTC leaders’ PCT, giving India some hope, but there still a long way to go.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bangladesh's victory significantly reduced Australia's WTC points percentage.
  • This aids India's World Test Championship qualification hopes.
  • However, Bangladesh's rise created another challenge for India.

India WTC Final Hopes: Bangladesh’s historic 9-wicket victory over Australia has added an interesting twist to the ICC World Test Championship final qualification race. While the result did not change the order of the teams in the standings, Australia’s defeat has reduced their points percentage and could give India a little more room in the battle for a place in the final. The biggest positive for India is that Australia have lost valuable ground at the top of the standings.

Australia’s Defeat Could Help India’s WTC Push

The Aussies remain at the top of the WTC table despite losing in Darwin, but their points percentage has dropped to 77.78, compared to more than 87 before the Bangladesh Test.

India, meanwhile, are currently fifth with a PCT of 48.15.

Read More: Bangladesh Create History Against Australia, Join India And Pakistan In Exclusive Club

Australia are among the leading contenders to finish in the top two, which is required to qualify for the WTC final.

Their defeat means the cushion they had over the chasing teams is no longer as large as it was before the series.

For India, that could become important later in the cycle. Australia are also scheduled to tour India next year for a five-Test series, giving India an opportunity to directly influence the standings while facing one of their biggest qualification rivals.

However, the result alone does not dramatically improve India’s position. The team still need a strong run of results in their remaining matches.

Bangladesh’s Rise Makes India’s Task Tougher

There is also a downside for India. Bangladesh’s victory has strengthened their own position, taking their PCT to 66.67% and keeping them fourth in the table.

That leaves Bangladesh well ahead of India, who sit fifth on 48.15%.

As a result, India cannot simply depend on Australia dropping points. They must also close the considerable gap to Bangladesh and the teams above them.

India’s ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka therefore carries considerable importance.

Even a victory in Galle would not immediately move India above Bangladesh, but collecting points consistently is essential if they are to stay in contention.

India Still Have A Long Road To The WTC Final

The WTC final is contested by the top two teams at the end of the cycle.

Australia and South Africa currently occupy those positions, while Bangladesh's rise has added another team to India's qualification challenge.

So, Bangladesh’s win is good news and bad news for India: Australia have lost ground, but Bangladesh have strengthened their own position.

For India, the equation remains straightforward, they need to turn their remaining Tests into wins and make the most of every opportunity to improve their PCT.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Bangladesh's victory against Australia impact the WTC standings?

Bangladesh's win reduced Australia's points percentage to 77.78, lessening their lead. It also boosted Bangladesh to fourth place with a PCT of 66.67%.

What is India's current position in the World Test Championship standings?

India is currently fifth in the standings with a points percentage of 48.15%. They need a strong run of results to improve their position for the final.

Did Bangladesh's strengthened position help or hinder India's WTC hopes?

It complicated India's path as Bangladesh moved ahead of them to fourth. India now faces a tougher challenge to close the considerable gap to qualify.

What is the key to India qualifying for the WTC final?

India must achieve a strong run of results in their remaining matches. They need to consistently collect points and turn their upcoming Tests into wins to improve their PCT.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
AUS Vs BAN WTC India VS Sri Lanka ICC
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