WATCH: Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur's Matching Pendant Photo Goes Viral Amid Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur ended relationship speculation with post.

Kris Srikkanth questioned Arshdeep's suitability for ODI format.

Recent performances, upcoming West Indies series crucial for Arshdeep.

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has seemingly put an end to speculation surrounding his relationship with model Samreen Kaur. During his break from international cricket, the couple shared a subtle social media update that quickly caught the attention of fans. The post arrived at a time when Arshdeep has also found himself under scrutiny over his place in India's ODI plans.

Matching Pendant Photo Ends Weeks Of Online Speculation

Samreen Kaur shared an Instagram story on Saturday featuring matching pendants worn by both of them. Their faces were not visible, but the jewellery was enough for fans to connect the dots.

The post came after weeks of rumours suggesting the couple had unfollowed each other on social media. Those claims gathered pace during the IPL 2026 season and led to widespread speculation about their relationship.

Without making any public statement, the pair appeared to answer those rumours through a simple image that quickly circulated across social media.

Arshdeep is currently away from international cricket after being rested for India's three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. The break follows a demanding run of matches in Ireland and England.

Watch: Arshdeep's Instagram Story With Samreen Kaur





Kris Srikkanth Questions Arshdeep's ODI Credentials

While Arshdeep's personal life grabbed attention online, former India captain and chief selector Kris Srikkanth raised questions about the left-arm seamer's future in the 50-over format.

Speaking on Star Sports, Srikkanth argued that Arshdeep's effectiveness reduces once the new ball stops swinging.

"Arshdeep Singh is not fit for the 50-over format. The ball doesn't swing after two overs and he's proficient only when there is movement. Even in T20 cricket in England, he bowls an impressive first over. But after 1.1 overs, the batters absolutely tear him apart to all corners of the ground. So he shouldn't be considered for ODIs," Srikkanth said on Star Sports.

His comments followed India's ODI series defeat in England, where Arshdeep played the final match at Lord's in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

Recent Performances Keep Debate Alive

Arshdeep featured in all four completed T20Is against England, taking four wickets. He later played the deciding ODI at Lord's but finished without a wicket after conceding 72 runs.

Since making his international debut in 2022, the left-arm pacer has claimed 30 wickets in 18 One-Day Internationals while maintaining an economy rate below six runs an over.

Despite criticism, he remains one of India's preferred white-ball seamers because of his left-arm angle and ability to strike with the new ball.

West Indies Series Could Shape His ODI Future

India are expected to host the West Indies in September for three ODIs and five T20Is. Arshdeep is likely to return for that assignment after missing the Zimbabwe tour.

The upcoming series could become an important opportunity to strengthen his case ahead of future ODI selections. With the build-up towards the 2027 World Cup already underway, every performance will carry added significance.

For now, Arshdeep's social media update has settled questions about his personal life. His next challenge will be answering the debate surrounding his place in India's ODI attack with performances on the field.