Arjun Bijlani Slams Mouni Roy Dating Rumours, Says 'Not Every Friendship Needs A Romantic Angle'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video sparked dating rumors, Arjun Bijlani firmly denied.

Actor condemned clickbait, urged media to fact-check responsibly.

Emphasized their 15-year friendship, not every interaction is romantic.

Friends support each other, especially during difficult times.

A viral video showing Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy leaving a restaurant together has sparked widespread speculation online, prompting the television actor to issue a firm response. Rejecting claims that the two are romantically involved, Arjun criticised sensational reporting and urged media platforms to prioritise fact-checking over click-driven headlines.

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Arjun Bijlani Calls Out Clickbait Narratives

The actor took aim at gossip pages that fuelled dating rumours despite the pair sharing a friendship spanning more than 15 years. Stressing that close friendships should not automatically be portrayed as romantic relationships, he also pointed out that friends often stand by one another during difficult times.

he wrote, “Dear Clickbait pages, Two people who've shared a friendship for 15+ years don't suddenly become a couple because a gossip page needs a headline. Sometimes, people simply show up for each other, especially when a friend is going through a difficult time. Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views. A little fact-checking before publishing would go a long way. Let's be responsible with the narratives we create.”

'Responsible Journalism Builds Credibility'

Arjun followed up his statement with another appeal, urging entertainment portals and social media pages to verify information before publishing stories that affect people's personal lives.

He wrote, “We request media pages to verify facts before spreading misleading stories that unnecessarily invade people's personal lives and create confusion. Responsible journalism builds credibility. Clickbait doesn't. It's disappointing to see certain pages publish completely baseless stories in the name of entertainment. Not every interaction between a man and a woman deserves to be twisted into a false narrative.”

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A Friendship That Goes Back More Than 15 Years

Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy have shared a close friendship for over 15 years. Their on-screen pairing as Ritik and Shivanya in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin (2015) became hugely popular, earning them a loyal fan base.

Despite their on-screen chemistry, both actors have consistently maintained that they are close friends in real life. Over the years, they have continued supporting one another through public appearances, social media interactions and industry events.

In 2024, Mouni even revisited their Naagin memories by sharing a throwback photograph from the show's set. She had also spoken previously about the occasional disagreements they had while filming, explaining that the demanding schedule and long shooting hours, not personal issues—were behind those moments.