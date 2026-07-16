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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesIs Mouni Roy Dating Arjun Bijlani? Krystle D’Souza Reacts

Is Mouni Roy Dating Arjun Bijlani? Krystle D’Souza Reacts

Mouni Roy's dating rumours with Arjun Bijlani sparked outrage after a viral post. Krystle D'Souza slammed the speculation, calling it 'nonsense' while stressing the two actors are just close friends.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
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  • Mouni and Arjun share long-standing friendship; she also sought privacy.

Mouni Roy has once again found herself in the spotlight following recent developments in her personal life. After announcing her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar, the actor has been the subject of intense online speculation. The latest rumours emerged after Mouni was spotted with her long-time friend and fellow actor Arjun Bijlani. Soon after, a paparazzi page shared a video suggesting that Mouni might be dating Arjun following her separation.

Krystle D’Souza Calls Out Viral Link-Up Speculation

The post did not go down well with actor Krystle D’Souza, who publicly criticised the claim in the comments section.

"What nonsense is this? You people will post anything just for views," Krystle wrote, calling out what she described as baseless speculation.

Mouni and Arjun share a long-standing friendship, having worked together in the first season of the popular television series Naagin in 2015. Their on-screen chemistry was well received by audiences, but both have consistently maintained a cordial friendship. Arjun is married and has a son.

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Mouni Roy Previously Hit Out At Paparazzi Over Privacy

The dating rumours surfaced shortly after another incident involving Mouni and the paparazzi. As Mouni was leaving an event, photographers were seen filming her through the windows of their car. Visibly upset, Mouni asked the photographers to stop recording and later addressed the issue on social media.

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In her post, she requested photographers not to take her photographs or videos without permission.

"Please don't take my photos or videos. I didn't invite you. I respect you, but I don't want to be photographed. Please stop," she wrote.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mouni Roy say about paparazzi filming her?

Mouni Roy expressed displeasure when photographers filmed her without permission. She later requested on social media that photographers stop taking her photos or videos without consent.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mouni Roy Arjun Bijlani Dating Rumours Krystle D'Souza
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