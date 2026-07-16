Is Mouni Roy Dating Arjun Bijlani? Krystle D’Souza Reacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mouni and Arjun share long-standing friendship; she also sought privacy.

Mouni Roy has once again found herself in the spotlight following recent developments in her personal life. After announcing her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar, the actor has been the subject of intense online speculation. The latest rumours emerged after Mouni was spotted with her long-time friend and fellow actor Arjun Bijlani. Soon after, a paparazzi page shared a video suggesting that Mouni might be dating Arjun following her separation.

Krystle D’Souza Calls Out Viral Link-Up Speculation

The post did not go down well with actor Krystle D’Souza, who publicly criticised the claim in the comments section.

"What nonsense is this? You people will post anything just for views," Krystle wrote, calling out what she described as baseless speculation.

Mouni and Arjun share a long-standing friendship, having worked together in the first season of the popular television series Naagin in 2015. Their on-screen chemistry was well received by audiences, but both have consistently maintained a cordial friendship. Arjun is married and has a son.

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Mouni Roy Previously Hit Out At Paparazzi Over Privacy

The dating rumours surfaced shortly after another incident involving Mouni and the paparazzi. As Mouni was leaving an event, photographers were seen filming her through the windows of their car. Visibly upset, Mouni asked the photographers to stop recording and later addressed the issue on social media.

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In her post, she requested photographers not to take her photographs or videos without permission.

"Please don't take my photos or videos. I didn't invite you. I respect you, but I don't want to be photographed. Please stop," she wrote.