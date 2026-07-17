'How Many Restrictions Will You Impose?' Archana Puran Singh On Offensive Language In Comedy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Archana will release her new web series, Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya, July 24.

Archana Puran Singh has sparked fresh discussion around the use of offensive language in comedy, saying audiences ultimately have the freedom to decide what they want to watch. A familiar face on Indian television for decades, Archana has long been associated with comedy shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Circus. Known for her infectious laughter and lively on-screen presence, she is once again making headlines - this time for her views on creative freedom in comedy. Speaking to ABP News, Archana addressed the ongoing debate about whether comedians need to rely on abusive language or personal insults to entertain audiences.

A Question On Clean Comedy

The discussion stemmed from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring comedian Samay Raina. The episode stood out for avoiding offensive language and personal remarks, yet it was widely appreciated by viewers and generated significant engagement on social media.

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Referring to this, ABP News asked Archana whether such examples prove that successful comedy can exist without the use of profanity or offensive content.

Responding to the question, she said, “It depends on the audience whether they enjoy a particular style of comedy or not. If someone doesn’t like it, they simply don’t have to watch it. How many restrictions can you impose on comedy? Every now and then, attempts are made to regulate it.”

New Web Series Set For Release

Archana Puran Singh is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming comedy web series, Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya, which will premiere on Prime Video on 24 July.

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The series features an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon, Naveen Kasturia, Abhimanyu Singh, Deven Bhojani, and Archana herself. It has been created by Sameer Saxena and Biswapati Sarkar.