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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'How Many Restrictions Will You Impose?' Archana Puran Singh On Offensive Language In Comedy

'How Many Restrictions Will You Impose?' Archana Puran Singh On Offensive Language In Comedy

Archana Puran Singh says audiences should decide what comedy they watch, arguing that humour should not be over-regulated amid the ongoing debate over offensive language.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
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  • Archana will release her new web series, Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya, July 24.

Archana Puran Singh has sparked fresh discussion around the use of offensive language in comedy, saying audiences ultimately have the freedom to decide what they want to watch. A familiar face on Indian television for decades, Archana has long been associated with comedy shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Circus. Known for her infectious laughter and lively on-screen presence, she is once again making headlines - this time for her views on creative freedom in comedy. Speaking to ABP News, Archana addressed the ongoing debate about whether comedians need to rely on abusive language or personal insults to entertain audiences.

A Question On Clean Comedy

The discussion stemmed from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring comedian Samay Raina. The episode stood out for avoiding offensive language and personal remarks, yet it was widely appreciated by viewers and generated significant engagement on social media.

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Referring to this, ABP News asked Archana whether such examples prove that successful comedy can exist without the use of profanity or offensive content.

Responding to the question, she said, “It depends on the audience whether they enjoy a particular style of comedy or not. If someone doesn’t like it, they simply don’t have to watch it. How many restrictions can you impose on comedy? Every now and then, attempts are made to regulate it.”

New Web Series Set For Release

Archana Puran Singh is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming comedy web series, Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya, which will premiere on Prime Video on 24 July.

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The series features an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon, Naveen Kasturia, Abhimanyu Singh, Deven Bhojani, and Archana herself. It has been created by Sameer Saxena and Biswapati Sarkar.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Archana Puran Singh's upcoming project?

She is preparing for the release of her new comedy web series,

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
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