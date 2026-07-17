Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Urvashi Rautela posted a viral video with actor Tom Hiddleston.

They briefly interacted at the Wimbledon 2026 final in London.

The actor's social media post sparked an online meme fest.

Users reacted with humorous comments regarding their brief encounter.

Urvashi Rautela's celebrity encounter has once again become a viral talking point. After posting a video with Loki actor Tom Hiddleston from the Wimbledon 2026 final, the Bollywood actor found herself at the centre of an online meme fest, with social media users flooding the comments section with humorous reactions.

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Urvashi Rautela Shares Glimpse From Wimbledon 2026 Final

The actor posted the now-viral clip on Instagram after attending the Wimbledon 2026 final in London. In the video, Urvashi is seen walking alongside Tom Hiddleston as the pair exchange smiles, engage in a short conversation and shake hands before going their separate ways.

For the occasion, Urvashi wore a bright yellow ensemble, complemented by matching heels and a handbag. Hiddleston, meanwhile, chose a navy blue striped suit for the prestigious sporting event.

Alongside the video, Urvashi wrote, "A truly unforgettable evening at the Wimbledon 2026 Final. Witnessing an incredible battle between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev - a celebration of passion, resilience and excellence on the world's most iconic tennis stage. Congratulations to Jannik Sinner on a remarkable victory and to both champions for inspiring millions. A beautiful afternoon shared with Tom Hiddleston."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Wimbledon Draws Stars From Across The Entertainment World

This year's Wimbledon attracted a number of well-known personalities from India and abroad. Among those seen at the tournament were Mohanlal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lara Dutta, Ananya Panday, Sreeleela, Archana Puran Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Urvashi joined the celebrity line-up by attending the men's final, where she later shared moments from the event with her followers.

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Internet Reacts With Memes And Jokes

While many admired the celebrity meeting, the video soon became meme material across social media. Users filled the comments section with witty reactions, with several focusing on the brief exchange between Urvashi and the Loki star.

One user wrote, "Multiverse of madness."

Another commented, "He looks like he is in so much discomfort!"

A third user wrote, "She must be telling him about her necklace which her mom had given when he asked her about the issues in india."

Another joked, "Looks like she is asking him to sign up for Daku Maharaj 2."

One more user said, "Looks like he is irritated because of Urvashi temple."

One comment that particularly caught attention read, "First woman in this universe to hold a tennis ball while talking to Loki."