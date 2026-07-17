Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Kapoor faced backlash for kissing Lock Upp contestant Shreya.

Viewers cite Kapoor's recurring boundary issues, including another contestant Varun.

His 'spectator' comment on female contestants drew further criticism.

Online debate continues regarding Kapoor's on-screen conduct and boundaries.

Ram Kapoor's stint on Netflix India's reality series Lock Upp Season 2 continues to generate controversy. Entering the show with the "offensive" the actor has repeatedly found himself at the centre of online criticism. The latest episode has sparked another wave of backlash after viewers questioned his interactions with contestant Shreya Kalra and criticised a separate comment he made while watching fellow contestants Akanksha Chamola and Pamela.

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Ram Kapoor Criticised After Kissing Shreya Kalra

Ram Kapoor has often referred to Shreya Kalra as his "child" during the show. However, many viewers believe his behaviour has contradicted that image.

In a recent task, Ram Kapoor and Shreya Kalra emerged as winngers. Congratulating him on the achievement, Farah said, "Ram, this is the second task that you've won." Pointing towards Shreya, Ram replied, "Because of her." He then kissed Shreya twice—once on her forehead and again on her cheek.

The moment quickly drew criticism online, with several viewers saying they felt uncomfortable watching the interaction. Earlier in the season, Ram had also kissed contestant Varun, popularly known as Laila, in what appeared to be a playful moment. That incident had also fuelled debate across social media.

Reacting to the latest episode, one user wrote, "Ram Kapoor srsly doesn’t have any sense of personal boundaries. First Laila, now Shreya. His cheap talks with Chamola & Pam (can’t say much as they both equally entertain it) He creeps me out!!!!"

Ram Kapoor srsly doesn’t have any sense of personal boundaries

Laila, now Shreya

His cheap talks with Chamola & Pam (can’t say much as they both equally entertain it)



He creeps me out!!!! https://t.co/CNeI6HnJqn — ˙❥ (@lafdajalebi) July 17, 2026

Another commented, "ram kapoor finding reasons to touch and hug women(even men) is so uncomfortable to watch."

ram kapoor finding reasons to touch and hug women(even men) is so uncomfortable to watch — Bites⁷🎀𝓐𝓻𝓲𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓰 (@BitesTae15) July 17, 2026

A third user posted, "RAM KAPOOR NEEDS TO LEARN SOME BOUNDARIES MAN! WHY IS HE SO TOUCHY AND LIKE THOSE INAPPROPRIATE REMARKS HE GIVES TO PAM AND CHAMOLA EW DISGUSTING"

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'I Want To Be A Spectator' Remark Triggeres Another Debate

The criticism surrounding Ram Kapoor wasn't limited to his interaction with Shreya Kalra. Another moment from the latest Lock Upp 2 episode also drew attention online.

During the episode, Pamela and Akanksha Chamola ordered themselves a premium dinner tray and jokingly announced that they were going on a "date". Reacting to the playful exchange, Ram Kapoor made a comment that quickly became a talking point.

He said, "I want to be a spectator to whatever happens after this meal."

Akanksha immediately responded, "Yaha nahi hoga, woh kahi aur hoga aur usme koi spectator nahi hoga. Theek hai?"

Ram Kapoor then replied, "Many things will happen in my imagination," before bursting into laughter.

The exchange soon made its way to social media, where several viewers criticised Ram Kapoor's remark, while others debated the interaction online.

One viewer wrote, "Not only Ram Kapoor but Pamela chamola all are creep."

Not only Ram Kapoor but Pamela chamola all are creep #lockupp2 — Diku (@diku3490) July 12, 2026

Another commented, "sabse pehle yeh chamola, ram and pamela ko nikalo bhai. please ffs i hate sexualisation of everything and ram kapoor makes it fvuking worse with things like "my morning treat". not only are they spineless but are creeps."

sabse pehle yeh chamola, ram and pamela ko nikalo bhai. please ffs i hate sexualisation of everything and ram kapoor makes it fvuking worse with things like "my morning treat". not only are they spineless but are creeps.😭#lockupp2 — naam mein kya hai? (@ashantipriyaa) July 15, 2026

The scene has added to the growing online conversation around Ram Kapoor's conduct on Lock Upp Season 2, with viewers continuing to debate whether his on-screen behaviour has crossed personal boundaries.