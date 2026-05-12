'Arijit Singh's Playback Singing Retirement Should Be seen As A Break,' Says Pritam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arijit Singh's playback singing break, not permanent retirement.

Singer needs break from immense industry demands.

Pritam shared humorous anecdote about Arijit's decision.

Fans urged to understand Arijit's need for rest.

Imagine Bollywood's top voice suddenly going silent. Fans are shocked as Arijit Singh steps away from playback singing. Now, his close friend Pritam Chakraborty spills the real story. Is it a full stop or just a pause? Pritam says don't panic – Arijit might be back soon. This revelation has everyone talking.

Pritam's Take On Arijit's Break

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty has clarified that Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing is not a permanent retirement. Pritam said Arijit’s much-discussed exit should be seen as a break, not the end. "Arijit Singh's playback singing retirement should be seen as a break," Pritam stated in an interview with Screen.

He explained that the singer needs time away from industry pressure. Pritam noted that Arijit had been under huge demands to sing too many songs. This made him weary of the commercial music space. He further stated,"People are thinking too much into his retirement. Why are you giving him so much pressure? Let him do what he wants. He’ll sing when he wants to. Somebody said if he’s retired, why are his songs still coming out? Arey, but why are you bothered? Why are you after him? He has a life. Every artiste wants a break. A lot of things trigger us."

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Pritam's Reaction To Arijit's Announcement

Pritam revealed that Arijit Singh’s recent decision to retire from playback singing prompted him to reflect on his own plans to step back from work. According to Pritam, Arijit did exactly what he had been contemplating, while he was still only considering it.

He shared a funny anecdote about how Arijit had called him the day before and said he would retire alongside him, only to make his own announcement the very next morning. Pritam said, “I’ve mentioned retirement to Arijit a few times. Everyone has been to his hometown, Jiaganj, except me. He’d laugh and say, ‘You wouldn’t come.’ I told him, ‘No, I am retiring. Once I make the announcement, we’ll go to Tarapith together.’ He’s been hearing this from me for the past year. One night, he said, ‘The day you retire, I’ll also retire.’ The next day, he announced his retirement from playback singing. After that, he called me and said, ‘Aapse nahi hoga’ (laughs).”

The exchange highlights not only their camaraderie but also the humorous timing and gentle rivalry between two of India’s most celebrated music icons.

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Fans Should Understand

Pritam emphasized understanding Arijit's situation. The composer wants people to respect the singer's choice for rest. He believes Arijit will return on his own terms. This comes amid buzz since Arijit's announcement earlier this year. Pritam's interview brings hope that Bollywood music won't lose its star forever.