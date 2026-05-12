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HomeEntertainmentWeb SeriesLord Of The Rings Series Rings Of Power Season 3 Release Date Out, War With Sauron Begins

Lord Of The Rings Series Rings Of Power Season 3 Release Date Out, War With Sauron Begins

The Rings of Power returns with Season 3 on November 11. The season will have the epic war between Elves and Sauron, as the battle for Middle-earth rises to a whole new level.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 May 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
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  • Showrunner duo to return; Season 4 also confirmed.

Lord of the Rings is not just a series but a phenomenon that completely changed modern fantasy storytelling and still influences books, films, games and pop culture decades later. And now, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming back with another massive chapter.

Season 3 Release Date

The much-awaited Season 3 is officially set to release on November 11. The announcement came during Amazon’s Upfront presentation, where the platform also highlighted the show’s global success and ever-growing fanbase.

With over 185 million viewers worldwide, the series has become one of Prime Video’s strongest performers and continues to pull in audiences from across the world.

“From the very beginning, this series has embodied the scale, ambition, and cinematic storytelling that define Prime Video’s biggest global series,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios. “The extraordinary response from millions of fans around the world has made it clear that this journey through Middle-earth continues to resonate, and that momentum has only grown heading into Season Three.”

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Elves vs Sauron

Season 3 is expected to take a time jump and place viewers right in the middle of one of the biggest conflicts - the War of the Elves and Sauron.

This time, the story will follow Sauron as he moves closer to forging the One Ring, a weapon powerful enough to control Middle-earth. With this, the stakes are clearly much higher, with kingdoms falling into chaos and alliances being tested.

Still Ruling The Charts

The show continues to dominate streaming platforms.

Season 1 remains Prime Video’s biggest TV premiere, while Season 2 is already among its top five most-watched returning seasons. It also debuted at number one on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart and stayed in the top four throughout its run.

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Both seasons have also been well received by critics, with praise for their scale, visuals and cinematic feel.

Revisiting Middle-earth

Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, the series explores the Second Age of Middle-earth.

It follows both familiar and new characters as they face rising darkness across places like Lindon, Númenor and the Misty Mountains. Over time, heroes rise, kingdoms fall and powerful rings begin shaping the future of this world.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Who’s Behind Season 3

Season 3 will once again be led by showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay. The team also includes Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell and Charlotte Brändström, who also serves as director.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Season 4 Already Confirmed

Along with the Season 3 release date, the makers have also confirmed Season 4.

The show was always planned as a multi-season story, and with Season 3 now moving into the central conflict around Sauron and the One Ring, fans are already expecting the next season to go even deeper into the full-scale war for Middle-earth.

At this point, The Rings of Power is not just a show - it’s a world that keeps expanding with every season.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is there any news about Season 4?

Yes, Season 4 has already been confirmed. The show was always planned as a multi-season story.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
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Lord Of The Rings Rings Of Power Season 3 The Rings Of Power Release Date
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