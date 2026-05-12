Lord Of The Rings Series Rings Of Power Season 3 Release Date Out, War With Sauron Begins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Showrunner duo to return; Season 4 also confirmed.

Lord of the Rings is not just a series but a phenomenon that completely changed modern fantasy storytelling and still influences books, films, games and pop culture decades later. And now, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming back with another massive chapter.

Season 3 Release Date

The much-awaited Season 3 is officially set to release on November 11. The announcement came during Amazon’s Upfront presentation, where the platform also highlighted the show’s global success and ever-growing fanbase.

With over 185 million viewers worldwide, the series has become one of Prime Video’s strongest performers and continues to pull in audiences from across the world.

“From the very beginning, this series has embodied the scale, ambition, and cinematic storytelling that define Prime Video’s biggest global series,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios. “The extraordinary response from millions of fans around the world has made it clear that this journey through Middle-earth continues to resonate, and that momentum has only grown heading into Season Three.”

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Elves vs Sauron

Season 3 is expected to take a time jump and place viewers right in the middle of one of the biggest conflicts - the War of the Elves and Sauron.

This time, the story will follow Sauron as he moves closer to forging the One Ring, a weapon powerful enough to control Middle-earth. With this, the stakes are clearly much higher, with kingdoms falling into chaos and alliances being tested.

Still Ruling The Charts

The show continues to dominate streaming platforms.

Season 1 remains Prime Video’s biggest TV premiere, while Season 2 is already among its top five most-watched returning seasons. It also debuted at number one on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart and stayed in the top four throughout its run.

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Both seasons have also been well received by critics, with praise for their scale, visuals and cinematic feel.

Revisiting Middle-earth

Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, the series explores the Second Age of Middle-earth.

It follows both familiar and new characters as they face rising darkness across places like Lindon, Númenor and the Misty Mountains. Over time, heroes rise, kingdoms fall and powerful rings begin shaping the future of this world.

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Who’s Behind Season 3

Season 3 will once again be led by showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay. The team also includes Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell and Charlotte Brändström, who also serves as director.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Season 4 Already Confirmed

Along with the Season 3 release date, the makers have also confirmed Season 4.

The show was always planned as a multi-season story, and with Season 3 now moving into the central conflict around Sauron and the One Ring, fans are already expecting the next season to go even deeper into the full-scale war for Middle-earth.

At this point, The Rings of Power is not just a show - it’s a world that keeps expanding with every season.