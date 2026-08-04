Aamir Khan Death Threat Case: Voice In Viral Audio Matches Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Forensic report links Aamir Khan death threat to Arzu Bishnoi.

Investigators found advanced methods concealed threat's digital origin.

Multiple agencies jointly investigate network; Aamir Khan's security enhanced.

Arzu Bishnoi previously targeted celebrities; wider network under scrutiny.

There’s been a big update in the Aamir Khan death threat probe. Sources say forensic experts have matched the voice in that viral audio clip to Arzu Bishnoi, said to be an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The case has now taken a serious turn after Punjab Police submitted their forensic report. Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch and Cyber Cell, along with several central agencies, have joined forces to dig deeper into the network allegedly behind the threat.

Arzu Bishnoi Behind Death Threat

According to sources, an audio clip went viral on social media a few days ago in which the speaker allegedly identified himself as Arzu Bishnoi and issued Aamir Khan a “first and final warning”.

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Given the seriousness of the threat, the Punjab Police reportedly compared the voice in the viral clip with an earlier voice sample of Arzu Bishnoi available in its records. The forensic examination allegedly found a match between the two samples, following which the Punjab Police submitted its report to the Mumbai Police.

Sources familiar with the probe said the forensic report could prove to be a key piece of technical evidence in the investigation.

Advanced Techniques Used To Hide Identity

Investigators have also reportedly found that those behind the threatening communication used advanced methods to conceal their digital identities. During its initial technical investigation, the Mumbai Police traced the digital trail to Sweden. However, a subsequent probe reportedly suggested that Sweden was not the actual location from which the threat originated.

According to sources, the accused allegedly used a Sweden-based VPN and the Tor Browser to conceal their location, IP address and device information. These methods were reportedly used to upload and circulate the threatening audio on social media, making it harder for investigators to trace its source.

Mumbai, Punjab Police And Other Agencies Probe Network

Following the forensic findings, the Mumbai Police, Punjab Police and other agencies are jointly investigating the alleged network.

Investigators are trying to establish whether the audio was recorded directly by Arzu Bishnoi or whether it was prepared with the assistance of other alleged gang members based abroad before being circulated online.

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The agencies are also examining the audio’s digital trail, servers, network activity and possible associates. They are attempting to determine where the alleged threat operation was coordinated from and identify everyone who may have been involved.

Aamir Khan’s Security Beefed Up

Following the threat, the Mumbai Police has reportedly strengthened security around Aamir Khan’s residence and the surrounding area.

The police are continuing to investigate the matter from multiple angles as they work to identify the wider network allegedly connected to the threat.

Arzu Bishnoi On Agencies’ Radar

According to sources, Arzu Bishnoi has previously been on the radar of investigating agencies in connection with alleged threats involving several prominent personalities, including actor Ranveer Singh, actor Ayush Sharma, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and singer B Praak.

In the present case, investigators are also examining the alleged role of Bishnoi’s wider network and possible associates.