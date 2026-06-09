Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Split After Nearly Three Years Of Dating: Reports

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater reportedly ended their relationship.

The couple split months ago amicably, remaining supportive friends.

Their romance began during 'Wicked' filming; Grande focuses on career.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have reportedly gone their separate ways after nearly three years of dating. According to reports from TMZ and People, the pair ended their relationship several months ago but chose to keep the matter private. While neither of them have publicly addressed the reports, sources claim the split was amicable and free from drama.

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Reports Say the Break-Up Was 'Amicable'

According to TMZ and People, Grande and Slater carefully considered their future before deciding to end their romantic relationship.

A source told TMZ, "The split is amicable and the two still remain friends and are very supportive of one another. We're told they gave the breakup careful consideration but ultimately decided to end the romantic relationship.”

The reports suggest that despite ending their romance, the two remain on good terms and continue to support one another personally and professionally.

Another source reportedly told People that Grande is currently focused on her career commitments, including her recently launched Eternal Sunshine tour and the forthcoming release of her album Petal.

Recent speculation intensified after fans noticed Slater was absent from Grande's newly launched Eternal Sunshine tour, which began in Oakland, California, on June 6.

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Romance Began During Wicked Filming

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater first met while working on the film adaptation of Wicked, where Grande portrays Glinda and Slater plays Boq.

News of their relationship first emerged in July 2023. The couple later made their romance Instagram official in late 2024 and appeared together at several promotional events connected to Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

Over the past year and a half, the pair were frequently seen supporting each other's projects. In November, Slater praised Grande's performance in the Wicked sequel, describing it as "out of this world."