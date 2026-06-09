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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAriana Grande And Ethan Slater Split After Nearly Three Years Of Dating: Reports

Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Split After Nearly Three Years Of Dating: Reports

A few reports suggest Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have quietly ended their relationship after nearly three years together. The split is said to be amicable, with both remaining supportive friends.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater reportedly ended their relationship.
  • The couple split months ago amicably, remaining supportive friends.
  • Their romance began during 'Wicked' filming; Grande focuses on career.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have reportedly gone their separate ways after nearly three years of dating. According to reports from TMZ and People, the pair ended their relationship several months ago but chose to keep the matter private. While neither of them have publicly addressed the reports, sources claim the split was amicable and free from drama.

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Reports Say the Break-Up Was 'Amicable'

According to TMZ and People, Grande and Slater carefully considered their future before deciding to end their romantic relationship.

A source told TMZ, "The split is amicable and the two still remain friends and are very supportive of one another. We're told they gave the breakup careful consideration but ultimately decided to end the romantic relationship.”

The reports suggest that despite ending their romance, the two remain on good terms and continue to support one another personally and professionally.

Another source reportedly told People that Grande is currently focused on her career commitments, including her recently launched Eternal Sunshine tour and the forthcoming release of her album Petal.

Recent speculation intensified after fans noticed Slater was absent from Grande's newly launched Eternal Sunshine tour, which began in Oakland, California, on June 6.

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Romance Began During Wicked Filming

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater first met while working on the film adaptation of Wicked, where Grande portrays Glinda and Slater plays Boq.

News of their relationship first emerged in July 2023. The couple later made their romance Instagram official in late 2024 and appeared together at several promotional events connected to Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

Over the past year and a half, the pair were frequently seen supporting each other's projects. In November, Slater praised Grande's performance in the Wicked sequel, describing it as "out of this world."

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Frequently Asked Questions

Have Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater ended their relationship?

Yes, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have reportedly ended their nearly three-year relationship. Reports from TMZ and People confirm the split occurred several months ago.

Was Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's breakup amicable?

Yes, reports indicate the split was amicable and drama-free. Sources claim they remain friends and continue to support each other personally and professionally.

How did Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater meet?

Grande and Slater first met on the set of the

What is Ariana Grande focusing on now?

Ariana Grande is reportedly focusing on her career commitments. These include her Eternal Sunshine tour and the forthcoming release of her album, Petal.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Ariana Grande Celebrity News Wicked Ethan Slater
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