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HomeEntertainmentOTTWATCH: Netflix’s ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ Brings Real Dog To Title Role, Sets 2027 Release

WATCH: Netflix’s ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ Brings Real Dog To Title Role, Sets 2027 Release

Scooby-Doo: Origins will debut on Netflix in 2027. The series will follow Shaggy and his longtime friend Daphne Blake during their final summer at camp together.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 11:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • First teaser shows real dog Scooby meeting Shaggy for mysteries.
  • Series follows Shaggy, Daphne at camp investigating supernatural murder.
  • Paul Walter Hauser cast; production began for 2027 premiere.

For over five decades, Scooby-Doo has been one of animation’s most beloved characters - spawning three theatrical films, over a dozen animated series, and nearly 40 direct-to-video movies since first airing on CBS in 1969. Now, for the first time in franchise history, he’s getting a real-life upgrade.

WATCH: Netflix Casts Real Dog As Scooby

“Scooby-Doo reveal! After 50+ years of solving mysteries, Scooby is finally real! Meet the goodest boy in Scooby-Doo: Origins, coming to Netflix in 2027,” wrote Netflix while dropping the first teaser on social media. 

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The video opens with Scooby-Doo as a real dog, sniffing through a wooded area before spotting Shaggy Rogers. Shaggy then lifts him into his arms, and the camera captures the duo together for the first time. 

About Scooby-Doo: Origins

Scooby-Doo: Origins, set to release in 2027, will follow Shaggy and his old pal Daphne Blake during their final summer at camp. 

According to Netflix’s blog, the “teens become embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder. With help from the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma Dinkley and the strange but ever-so-handsome new kid Fred Jones, they set out to solve the case that’s pulling them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all their secrets.”

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The blog further mentioned that Paul Walter Hauser has also joined in an undisclosed role - widely suspected to be the voice of Scooby.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serve as showrunners and executive producers, alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman via Berlanti Productions, and André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Adrienne Erickson via Midnight Radio. Toby Haynes will direct the premiere episode and also executive-produce.

Production kicked off in Atlanta in April, with the series set to premiere globally on Netflix in 2027.

Before You Go

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About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 11:58 PM (IST)
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