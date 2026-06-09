Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau made first official red carpet debut.

They attended premiere for Perry's concert film,

Dating speculation began July 2025, Instagram official December 2025.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have taken a major step in their relationship, making their first official red carpet appearance togethet at the Tribeca Festival in New York City. The couple arrived for the premiere of Perry's concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris, drawing attention from fans worldwide.

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A Landmark Public Appearance

The singer and the former Canadian prime minister attended the film premiere on Monday, June 8, marking the first time they have posed together on red carpet as a couple. Perry, 41, chose a striking white halter-neck gown adorned with rose-inspired detailing and completed the look with an elegant updo. Trudeau, 54, opted for a timeless black suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

Their appearance comes after months of public interest surrounding their romance.

The pair first sparked dating speculation in July 2025 after they were seen walking a small dog in a Montreal park. Shortly afterwards, they were spotted sharing a meal at local restaurant Le Violon.

In December 2025, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

Before their Tribeca Festival appearance, Perry and Trudeau were seen together at the Beef Season 2 Montecito Tastemaker event in April.

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Celebrating A Major Career Milestone

While the red carpet debut geenrated headlines, the evening was also an important professional milestone for Perry as she celebrated the premiere of her latest concert film. Announcing the film on X, formerly Twitter, Perry wrote, "THE LIFETIMES TOUR: LIVE FROM PARIS coming to the BIGGEST screens near you late summer".

THE LIFETIMES TOUR: LIVE FROM PARIS coming to the BIGGEST screens near you late summer 🍿🎬https://t.co/XWTvhz80Ln pic.twitter.com/TV8TT5K0cX — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 9, 2026

The singer was joined by Trudeau as she showcased Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris, a production that captures performances from her global tour through a mix of large-scale stage moments, cinematic visuals and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her creative world.