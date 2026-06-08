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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAlpha Teaser To Release On June 10; Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Film Might Get Released This July: Report

Alpha Teaser To Release On June 10; Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Film Might Get Released This July: Report

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha teaser is reportedly set to release on June 10. The YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film may hit theatres on July 3, 2026, a week ahead of its announced date.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Official release is July 10, 2026, with possible preponement.

The wait for the Alpha teaser is finally over. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Yash Raj Films is all set to drop the first teaser of the much-awaited film on June 10, 2026. The announcement has already sent fans into a frenzy, and understandably so. Alpha is not just another addition to the YRF Spy Universe; it is the franchise's first female-led film, and the excitement around it has only been building since audiences caught a brief glimpse of it at the end of War 2.

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Alpha Teaser Dropping On June 10

A senior trade source quoted by Pinkvilla confirmed the date and also gave a peek into what the promotional campaign will look like. "Alpha teaser is definitely dropping on the 10th of June. It will be followed by a relentless marketing and promotional campaign that will put the film's story at the centre to celebrate the Alpha attitude of today's India. Aditya Chopra and his team have designed a crafted strategy that will unfold in carefully calibrated phases leading up to the release of Alpha," the source said.

The source also shed light on what the campaign will stand for. According to the trade insider, the campaign is built around the idea that Alpha is not just a film title but an attitude. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will take part in high-impact appearances, digital moments, youth-focused engagements and nationwide conversations as part of the rollout.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

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Alia Bhatt's Role, Release Date

As per the report, Alia Bhatt will be playing an assassin in the film. Alpha also stars Sharvari in a key role. The film joins a franchise that already includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.

The film has seen multiple release date changes over time. After being pushed from last year to April 2026, the makers officially announced July 10 as the release date. However, recent reports suggest YRF may prepone it by a week, which could make July 3 the new release date.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected release date for Alpha?

The officially announced release date is July 10, 2026. However, recent reports suggest YRF may prepone it to July 3, 2026.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
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Alia Bhatt Sharvari Alpha Alpha Movie
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