Talay Riley, real name Mark Orabiyi, was a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter. He was a beloved musician and talented collaborator in the music industry.
Grammy-Winning Songwriter Talay Riley, 35, Stabbed To Death In London
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Talay Riley, real name Mark Orabiyi, was stabbed to death at 35 in east London. His brother Scribz Riley shared a heartbreaking tribute.
- Grammy-winning musician Talay Riley fatally stabbed in East London.
- Police arrested three suspects; one remains on bail.
- Brother Scribz Riley, other artists paid emotional tributes.
- Investigation continues; police appeal for public's help.
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Talay Riley was stabbed to death in East London, leaving the music industry in shock. The beloved musician, whose real name was Mark Orabiyi, died at just 35 years old after being found with stab wounds. Artists from Stormzy to Dua Lipa have paid tribute to the talented collaborator who worked on countless hit songs. His brother, producer Scribz Riley, described his heart as "shattered" in an emotional Instagram post. Police arrested three people on suspicion of murder as the investigation continues at a pace.
Tragic Loss For Music
Riley was pronounced dead at the scene on the morning of June 5 after paramedics discovered him with stab wounds in the garden of a property on Rayleigh Road, near Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown. Police were called around 9 am to reports of a stabbing. Three people were arrested on June 5 on suspicion of murder. A 27-year-old man has been released on bail pending further enquiries, while a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were released with no further action after police questioning.
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Family's Heartbreaking Tribute
His brother Michael Orabiyi, known as record producer Scribz Riley, wrote on Instagram: "My heart is shattered! This doesn't feel real. It feels like a bad dream. Just before he went to sleep, we spoke about the future, staying positive, and about everything we still had left to do. I never imagined that would be our last conversation".
Scribz Riley described his brother as "a friend to many, a mentor, an inspiration, and a light in so many people's lives," adding: "He had one of the purest hearts I've ever known. He loved deeply, gave freely, and touched countless people through his talent, kindness, and spirit".
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Music Industry Pays Tribute
Stormzy, Wretch 32, and Oritse Williams are among the artists who paid tributes. Wretch 32 said: "Sending love to you & your family, bro. Your brother was a gem & will be missed & never forgotten, Never! RIP". JLS star Williams wrote: "Sending you and your family strength and prayers in Jesus name, my brother".
Kehlani wrote: "Big hugs Scribs, I'm so sorry," while Khalid wrote: "I'm so sorry bro… I'm sending you so much love".
Detective's Appeal
Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke said: "This is a tragic incident, and my thoughts remain with Mark's family and loved ones. Our investigation continues at a pace. I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident to speak to the police. We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who might have CCTV or other footage from the morning of the incident that could assist our investigation".
Riley worked on tracks for Dua Lipa, Chipmunk, Zendaya, Khalid, and Flo, including hits like Khalid's Young Dumb & Broke.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was Talay Riley?
How did Talay Riley die?
Talay Riley was found with stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene in Silvertown, East London. Police were called on the morning of June 5 regarding the stabbing.
Which artists paid tribute to Talay Riley or collaborated with him?
Artists like Stormzy, Wretch 32, Oritse Williams, Kehlani, and Khalid paid tribute to him. He collaborated with Dua Lipa, Chipmunk, Zendaya, Khalid, and Flo.
Have any arrests been made in connection with Talay Riley's death?
Three people were arrested on suspicion of murder. A 27-year-old man was released on bail, and two others were released with no further action.