Grammy-Winning Songwriter Talay Riley, 35, Stabbed To Death In London

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Grammy-winning musician Talay Riley fatally stabbed in East London.

Police arrested three suspects; one remains on bail.

Brother Scribz Riley, other artists paid emotional tributes.

Investigation continues; police appeal for public's help.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Talay Riley was stabbed to death in East London, leaving the music industry in shock. The beloved musician, whose real name was Mark Orabiyi, died at just 35 years old after being found with stab wounds. Artists from Stormzy to Dua Lipa have paid tribute to the talented collaborator who worked on countless hit songs. His brother, producer Scribz Riley, described his heart as "shattered" in an emotional Instagram post. Police arrested three people on suspicion of murder as the investigation continues at a pace.

Tragic Loss For Music

Riley was pronounced dead at the scene on the morning of June 5 after paramedics discovered him with stab wounds in the garden of a property on Rayleigh Road, near Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown. Police were called around 9 am to reports of a stabbing. Three people were arrested on June 5 on suspicion of murder. A 27-year-old man has been released on bail pending further enquiries, while a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were released with no further action after police questioning.

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Family's Heartbreaking Tribute

His brother Michael Orabiyi, known as record producer Scribz Riley, wrote on Instagram: "My heart is shattered! This doesn't feel real. It feels like a bad dream. Just before he went to sleep, we spoke about the future, staying positive, and about everything we still had left to do. I never imagined that would be our last conversation".

Scribz Riley described his brother as "a friend to many, a mentor, an inspiration, and a light in so many people's lives," adding: "He had one of the purest hearts I've ever known. He loved deeply, gave freely, and touched countless people through his talent, kindness, and spirit".

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Music Industry Pays Tribute

Stormzy, Wretch 32, and Oritse Williams are among the artists who paid tributes. Wretch 32 said: "Sending love to you & your family, bro. Your brother was a gem & will be missed & never forgotten, Never! RIP". JLS star Williams wrote: "Sending you and your family strength and prayers in Jesus name, my brother".

Kehlani wrote: "Big hugs Scribs, I'm so sorry," while Khalid wrote: "I'm so sorry bro… I'm sending you so much love".

Detective's Appeal

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke said: "This is a tragic incident, and my thoughts remain with Mark's family and loved ones. Our investigation continues at a pace. I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident to speak to the police. We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who might have CCTV or other footage from the morning of the incident that could assist our investigation".

Riley worked on tracks for Dua Lipa, Chipmunk, Zendaya, Khalid, and Flo, including hits like Khalid's Young Dumb & Broke.