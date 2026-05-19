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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAre Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Really Separating? Here’s What The Comedian Said

Are Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Really Separating? Here’s What The Comedian Said

Bharti Singh has reacted strongly to viral rumours about her separation from husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, calling the reports baseless and misleading.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 19 May 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bharti Singh dismisses marriage separation rumors as baseless.
  • She humorously clarified vlogs joking about separation were jest.
  • Bharti also addressed and playfully responded to pregnancy rumors.
  • The couple are parents and continue professional commitments separately.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, one of television’s most popular couples, have found themselves at the centre of recent speculation regarding their alleged separation. Known for their strong chemistry, humour and frequent on-screen collaborations, the duo often enjoys immense attention from fans who admire their bond.

However, rumours suggesting trouble in their marriage recently went viral, leaving fans shocked and concerned about the couple’s relationship status.

Bharti Singh Responds To Separation Rumours

Addressing the ongoing buzz, Bharti Singh dismissed the reports, calling them “baseless” and “ghatiya”. The Laughter Chefs host clarified that there is no truth to claims of separation and emphasised that she and Haarsh continue to share a strong and loving relationship. She also expressed disappointment over such false narratives being circulated online.

In a recent vlog shared on her YouTube channel, Bharti humorously reacted to earlier claims, saying she and Haarsh were not living together due to personal differences and joking about separation. However, she later clarified that these statements were not true and were made in jest, firmly rejecting the rumours and calling them misleading and irresponsible.

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Pregnancy Rumours And Bharti’s Candid Response

Bharti also addressed media reports around her personal life, including speculation about her pregnancy. Known for her witty nature, she joked about premature news reports and even humorously suggested that media outlets should cover the costs if they announce such news before she does. Her light-hearted response once again reflected her signature comedic style even while dealing with serious rumours.

ALSO READ | Suraj Nambiar Shares First Post Sans Caption After Separation From Mouni Roy, Turns Off Comments Section

Family Life And Children

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are parents to two sons. Their elder son, Lakshya, affectionately called Golla, was born on April 3, 2022. Their younger son, born on December 19, 2025, has been named Yashveer, whom they lovingly call Kaju.

Work Commitments And Professional Life

Currently, Bharti Singh is hosting Laughter Chefs Season 3 alongside judge Harpal Singh Sokhi. The show features several television celebrities including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri.

Meanwhile, Haarsh Limbachiyaa continues to focus on his writing and production projects. The couple was last seen together as guests on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent.

Related buzz

Amid these rumours, actress Mouni Roy also recently made headlines after reportedly addressing her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar and requesting privacy regarding her personal life.

 
 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa separating?

Bharti Singh has dismissed rumours of separation, calling them baseless and untrue. She stated that she and Haarsh continue to share a strong and loving relationship.

What was Bharti Singh's response to the separation rumours?

Bharti Singh called the separation rumours 'baseless' and 'ghatiya'. She clarified that she and Haarsh are not separating and expressed disappointment over the false narratives.

Is Bharti Singh pregnant?

Bharti Singh has humorously addressed pregnancy rumours. She joked about media outlets reporting such news prematurely and suggested they cover costs if they announce it before she does.

How many children do Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have?

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are parents to two sons. Their elder son is Lakshya (Golla), born April 3, 2022, and their younger son is Yashveer (Kaju), born December 19, 2025.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa Laughter Chefs Bharti Singh Reaction
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