Bharti Singh has dismissed rumours of separation, calling them baseless and untrue. She stated that she and Haarsh continue to share a strong and loving relationship.
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Are Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Really Separating? Here’s What The Comedian Said
Bharti Singh has reacted strongly to viral rumours about her separation from husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, calling the reports baseless and misleading.
- Bharti Singh dismisses marriage separation rumors as baseless.
- She humorously clarified vlogs joking about separation were jest.
- Bharti also addressed and playfully responded to pregnancy rumors.
- The couple are parents and continue professional commitments separately.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Are Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa separating?
What was Bharti Singh's response to the separation rumours?
Bharti Singh called the separation rumours 'baseless' and 'ghatiya'. She clarified that she and Haarsh are not separating and expressed disappointment over the false narratives.
Is Bharti Singh pregnant?
Bharti Singh has humorously addressed pregnancy rumours. She joked about media outlets reporting such news prematurely and suggested they cover costs if they announce it before she does.
How many children do Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have?
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are parents to two sons. Their elder son is Lakshya (Golla), born April 3, 2022, and their younger son is Yashveer (Kaju), born December 19, 2025.
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