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HomeEntertainmentUsha Nadkarni Headlines The Maharashtra Files Trailer In A Hard-Hitting Political Drama

Usha Nadkarni Headlines The Maharashtra Files Trailer In A Hard-Hitting Political Drama

The Maharashtra Files trailer presents a hard-hitting political drama centred on corruption, land acquisition, and farmer struggles linked to a highway project.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 19 May 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The Maharashtra Files trailer reveals intense political drama.
  • Film focuses on corruption, land scams, and power abuse.
  • Farmers resist exploitation by authorities and businessmen.
  • The political thriller addresses inequality and governance issues.

After films like The Kashmir Files and The Bengal Files, another “Files”-titled project is heading to cinemas, though it is not connected to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. The trailer of the Marathi film The Maharashtra Files was released on May 18, offering a glimpse into a politically intense drama focused on corruption, land acquisition, and the misuse of power. Directed by Sanjivkumar Rathod, the film is set to release in theatres on May 29, 2026.

Maharashtra Files Trailer Out

The nearly three-minute trailer presents a dark and unsettling world of systemic corruption and widening inequality. At the centre of the narrative is a proposed 40-km four-lane national highway project that sparks a larger conflict between authorities and affected villagers. Farmers are shown struggling to protect their land as politicians, bureaucrats, and influential businessmen allegedly exploit the system for personal gain.

The trailer also hints at an organised land acquisition scam carried out under the guise of development, highlighting issues such as inadequate compensation, abuse of power, and suspicious deaths. Several sequences underline the frustration and resistance of farmers and labourers who appear united against a deeply entrenched system.

One of the dialogues raises questions about inequality and power, pointing to the contrast between the wealthy elite and struggling citizens, setting the tone for a gritty political thriller.

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About The Film

The Maharashtra Files features an ensemble cast including Mangesh Desai, Usha Nadkarni, Sayaji Shinde, and Nagesh Bhosale. The film also features appearances by Sunny Leone, Sapna Chaudhary, and Gautami Patil.

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Overall, the film builds a narrative around alleged corruption, controversial land acquisition, farmer exploitation, and questions of justice and governance, all tied to the fallout of a major infrastructure project.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the release date of The Maharashtra Files?

The Maharashtra Files is set to be released in theatres on May 29, 2026.

What is the main plot of The Maharashtra Files?

The film is a politically intense drama focused on corruption, land acquisition, and the misuse of power, centering on a highway project that sparks conflict between authorities and villagers.

Who are some of the actors in The Maharashtra Files?

The film features an ensemble cast including Mangesh Desai, Usha Nadkarni, Sayaji Shinde, and Nagesh Bhosale, with appearances by Sunny Leone, Sapna Chaudhary, and Gautami Patil.

What themes does The Maharashtra Files trailer highlight?

The trailer highlights systemic corruption, inequality, land acquisition scams, inadequate compensation, abuse of power, and the resistance of farmers and laborers against an entrenched system.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Marathi Cinema The Bengal Files The Maharashtra Files Sanjivkumar Rathod
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