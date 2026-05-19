Usha Nadkarni Headlines The Maharashtra Files Trailer In A Hard-Hitting Political Drama

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The Maharashtra Files trailer reveals intense political drama.

Film focuses on corruption, land scams, and power abuse.

Farmers resist exploitation by authorities and businessmen.

The political thriller addresses inequality and governance issues.

After films like The Kashmir Files and The Bengal Files, another “Files”-titled project is heading to cinemas, though it is not connected to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. The trailer of the Marathi film The Maharashtra Files was released on May 18, offering a glimpse into a politically intense drama focused on corruption, land acquisition, and the misuse of power. Directed by Sanjivkumar Rathod, the film is set to release in theatres on May 29, 2026.

Maharashtra Files Trailer Out

The nearly three-minute trailer presents a dark and unsettling world of systemic corruption and widening inequality. At the centre of the narrative is a proposed 40-km four-lane national highway project that sparks a larger conflict between authorities and affected villagers. Farmers are shown struggling to protect their land as politicians, bureaucrats, and influential businessmen allegedly exploit the system for personal gain.

The trailer also hints at an organised land acquisition scam carried out under the guise of development, highlighting issues such as inadequate compensation, abuse of power, and suspicious deaths. Several sequences underline the frustration and resistance of farmers and labourers who appear united against a deeply entrenched system.

One of the dialogues raises questions about inequality and power, pointing to the contrast between the wealthy elite and struggling citizens, setting the tone for a gritty political thriller.

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About The Film

The Maharashtra Files features an ensemble cast including Mangesh Desai, Usha Nadkarni, Sayaji Shinde, and Nagesh Bhosale. The film also features appearances by Sunny Leone, Sapna Chaudhary, and Gautami Patil.

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Overall, the film builds a narrative around alleged corruption, controversial land acquisition, farmer exploitation, and questions of justice and governance, all tied to the fallout of a major infrastructure project.