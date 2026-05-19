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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSuraj Nambiar Shares First Post Sans Caption After Separation From Mouni Roy, Turns Off Comments Section

Suraj Nambiar Shares First Post Sans Caption After Separation From Mouni Roy, Turns Off Comments Section

Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar shared his first post after separating from Mouni Roy.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 19 May 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar confirm separation after four years.
  • Couple requests privacy and dignity during difficult time.
  • Nambiar shares first Instagram post with disabled comments.
  • Roy's statement denies false stories, requests media stop.

Actor Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar announced their separation through a joint statement on Instagram, four years after tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa. In their note, they requested “privacy and dignity” as they navigate this difficult phase. Amid this, Suraj Nambiar has shared his first Instagram post.

Suraj Nambiar Shares First Post Sans Caption

The Dubai-based businessman uploaded the post without any caption, adding only a full stop. He also disabled the comments section on the post, seemingly to avoid unnecessary trolling or negative remarks directed at either him or Mouni Roy.

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The first picture is a mirror selfie, the second is a normal selfie, and the third is a short clip, apparently from his vacation or stay. The fourth shows his furry friend wagging his tail while looking out of the car window.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suraj Nambiar (@nambiar13)

Mouni Roy Confirms Split With Suraj Nambiar

In a post on Instagram, Mouni addressed the ongoing speculation and confirmed the reports of separation. In the caption, she wrote, “Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about Suraj or me. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop.”

Mouni Roy’s Full Statement

“We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention to our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.

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Attempts have been made to sensationalise our private lives by the circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.

At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current relationship status between Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar?

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have announced their separation through a joint statement on Instagram. They have decided to part ways and are navigating this phase privately.

When did Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar get married?

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot four years ago in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Goa.

What did Mouni Roy request from the public and media regarding their separation?

Mouni Roy has requested privacy and dignity for both herself and Suraj, asking for false stories to be avoided. She also made a humble request to media houses to stop.

What was Suraj Nambiar's first Instagram post after the separation announcement?

Suraj Nambiar shared a post with multiple pictures, including selfies and a video of his pet dog, without any caption or comments enabled.

What did Mouni and Suraj state about the reasons for their separation?

They mentioned that after thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, they have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mouni Roy Divorce Suraj Nambiar ENtertainment News
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