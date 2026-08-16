Why Is Mahatma Gandhi Linked To 2027 ODI World Cup?

The 2027 ODI World Cup could have a historic connection with Mahatma Gandhi, with the ICC reportedly considering an earlier start to the tournament. The competition was initially scheduled to begin on October 8, but there is now speculation that the opening date could be moved to October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

The 2027 edition will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia and could become the longest ODI World Cup ever, potentially stretching across 50 days.

Why is Mahatma Gandhi linked to 2027 World Cup?

If the proposed schedule is approved, the tournament would begin on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was born in 1869. While Gandhi had no direct association with cricket, he shared a deep historical connection with South Africa, one of the three host countries.

Gandhi spent 21 years in South Africa, where his experiences played a significant role in shaping his philosophy and the principles of Satyagraha. His connection with the country is reportedly the reason behind the ICC's consideration of launching the World Cup on his birth anniversary.

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2027 World Cup Could Break Duration Record

The proposed change to the opening date may extend the tournament to around 50 days, while the final is still expected to be played on November 21.

The 2003 ODI World Cup, which lasted 47 days, is currently among the longest editions of the tournament. If the 2027 event runs for 50 days, it would surpass that mark.

ICC has also announced that matches will be staged across 12 venues. South Africa is set to host games at eight venues, Zimbabwe at three, while Namibia has one approved venue for World Cup matches.

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