An Indian Navy sailor, his wife, and their two minor children, aged two months and three years, were found dead at their residence in Navy Nagar, Colaba.
Navy Sailor, Wife, 2 Children Found Dead At Mumbai Home; Murder-Suicide Suspected
Police said the sailor appeared to have died by suicide, while the wife and children were suspected to have been poisoned.
- Indian Navy sailor, wife, two children found dead in Mumbai.
- Sailor suspected suicide; wife, children likely died by poisoning.
- Police and Indian Navy jointly investigating tragic family deaths.
An Indian Navy sailor, his wife and their two minor children were found dead at their residence in Navy Nagar, Colaba, in south Mumbai, police said on Sunday.
According to the Cuff Parade Police, the sailor was found hanging at his residence on Saturday night. His wife and two children, aged two months and three years, were also found dead inside the house.
Wife, Children Suspected To Have Been Poisoned
According to the preliminary investigation, the sailor appears to have died by suicide, while the deaths of his wife and children appear to be linked to poisoning.
The Mumbai Police said: "An incident has been reported from Navy Nagar where a sailor along with his wife and 2 kids (2 month and 3 years) have died at their residence. Prima facie he has committed suicide by hanging, and the reason of death of the wife and children seems to be poisoning as per prima facie investigation."
The police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. "PM is being done and further investigation is ongoing," it said.
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The Cuff Parade Police said the bodies were found at the residence and that all aspects of the incident were being investigated.
The exact circumstances surrounding the deaths are yet to be established.
Indian Navy Says Investigation Underway
The Indian Navy issued a statement, confirming the deaths and saying it was assisting the ongoing investigation.
"In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and 2 children have been found dead at their residence on 15 Aug 26," the statement noted.
The Navy said the police and naval authorities are investigating the incident. "Investigation is in progress by the Police and the Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance towards the same."
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was found dead in Navy Nagar, Colaba?
What are the preliminary findings regarding the cause of death?
The sailor appears to have died by suicide by hanging. The deaths of his wife and children are suspected to be linked to poisoning, according to preliminary investigation.
Which authorities are investigating the deaths?
The Cuff Parade Police, Mumbai Police, and the Indian Navy are investigating the incident. The Indian Navy is also extending all possible assistance towards the investigation.
What is being done with the bodies?
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths.