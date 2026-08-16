Navy Sailor, Wife, 2 Children Found Dead At Mumbai Home; Murder-Suicide Suspected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian Navy sailor, wife, two children found dead in Mumbai.

Sailor suspected suicide; wife, children likely died by poisoning.

Police and Indian Navy jointly investigating tragic family deaths.

An Indian Navy sailor, his wife and their two minor children were found dead at their residence in Navy Nagar, Colaba, in south Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

According to the Cuff Parade Police, the sailor was found hanging at his residence on Saturday night. His wife and two children, aged two months and three years, were also found dead inside the house.

Wife, Children Suspected To Have Been Poisoned

According to the preliminary investigation, the sailor appears to have died by suicide, while the deaths of his wife and children appear to be linked to poisoning.

The Mumbai Police said: "An incident has been reported from Navy Nagar where a sailor along with his wife and 2 kids (2 month and 3 years) have died at their residence. Prima facie he has committed suicide by hanging, and the reason of death of the wife and children seems to be poisoning as per prima facie investigation."

The police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. "PM is being done and further investigation is ongoing," it said.

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The Cuff Parade Police said the bodies were found at the residence and that all aspects of the incident were being investigated.

The exact circumstances surrounding the deaths are yet to be established.

Indian Navy Says Investigation Underway

The Indian Navy issued a statement, confirming the deaths and saying it was assisting the ongoing investigation.

"In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and 2 children have been found dead at their residence on 15 Aug 26," the statement noted.

The Navy said the police and naval authorities are investigating the incident. "Investigation is in progress by the Police and the Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance towards the same."

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