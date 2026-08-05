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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRavi Kishan's 'Maun Vrat' Video Outside Parliament Goes Viral, Internet Calls Him A 'Legend'

Ravi Kishan's 'Maun Vrat' Video Outside Parliament Goes Viral, Internet Calls Him A 'Legend'

BJP MP Ravi Kishan is trending once again after a viral video showed him smiling and saying he was observing a 'Maun Vrat' while avoiding questions from reporters outside Parliament.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP MP Ravi Kishan's 'maun vrat' video has gone viral.
  • He responded to journalists outside Parliament, citing silence.
  • This quickly sparked widespread online reactions, becoming a meme.
  • Kishan frequently garners attention from his viral video clips.

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan is one of the most talked-about personalities right now. Following the popularity of clips such as 'Home From Work', 'Jaldi The Late' and 'Neat Akhbar', a fresh video has now caught public attention. This time, the actor-turned-politician was seen outside Parliament responding to journalists with a light-hearted remark that quickly became the internet's latest talking point.

ALSO READ: Ravi Kishan Trolled Again After ‘Gut Is Your Brain’ Remark, Internet Calls Him ‘Meme Material’

Ravi Kishan's 'Maun Vrat' Remark Goes Viral

The now-viral clip shows Ravi Kishan standing outside the Parliament complex as members of the media attempt to question him. Instead of answering, he smiled and said, "Aaj maun vrat hai. Aaj hamare ko Pandit ji bole hain, maun rahiyega. Kya karein? Aaj maun vrat hai hamara. Aaj shaant rehne do humko."

His response was captured on camera and was soon shared widely across multiple social media platforms, where the video rapidly gained traction.

Social Media Reacts To The Viral Video

The latest clip prompted another wave of reactions from users online.

One user said, "MPs go to Parliament to raise the voice of the people. They're going there observing a vow of silence."

Another wrote, "Only legend Ravi Kishan has the audacity to keep talking after saying, 'Aaj maun vrat hai."

A third user commented, "I'm BJP supporter par inko defend ni kar sakte. Its mushkil the impossible."

Another added, "ye sab inki tactic hai, dhyan bhatkane aur news me bane rahne ki…"

ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed Slams Faizan Ansari's Rs 1 Lakh Claim Over NEET Protest Reel, Says She Lost Work Instead

A Series Of Viral Clips Keeps Him In The Spotlight

Ravi Kishan has remained a regular topic of discussion online in recent days, with several of his old and recent videos resurfacing. Clips including 'Home From Work', 'Jaldi The Late', and 'Neat Akhbar' have generated thousands of memes and short-form videos, further increasing their reach.

As these videos continue circulating, many social media users have even begun referring to him as the internet's latest "meme king".

Also read

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
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Viral Video Parliament Ravi Kishan BJP
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