A new sex trafficking lawsuit has been filed against Michael Jackson's estate, seeking $213 million in damages. The estate strongly rejects these allegations.
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Michael Jackson Estate Slams Sex Trafficking Lawsuit, Rejects USD 213 Million Legal Claim
Michael Jackson’s estate has strongly denied a USD 213 million sex trafficking lawsuit, calling it a “shakedown” and an attempt to exploit the late singer’s fame.
- Michael Jackson's estate rejects $213 million sex trafficking lawsuit.
- Estate calls lawsuit an outrageous attempt to profit from Jackson.
- Lawsuit claims singer sexually abused plaintiff for years.
- Estate cites past investigations finding no credible evidence.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main reason for the recent legal action against Michael Jackson's estate?
How has Michael Jackson's estate responded to the lawsuit?
The estate has called the lawsuit a
What are the core accusations made in the lawsuit?
The lawsuit accuses Michael Jackson's companies of negligence and alleges the singer sexually abused the complainant over several years. It is seeking $213 million in damages.
Does the estate believe these allegations have been previously addressed?
Yes, the estate states that previous court rulings and dismissed claims have already addressed similar allegations. They argue this lawsuit ignores those decisions.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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