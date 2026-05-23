Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMichael Jackson Estate Slams Sex Trafficking Lawsuit, Rejects USD 213 Million Legal Claim

Michael Jackson Estate Slams Sex Trafficking Lawsuit, Rejects USD 213 Million Legal Claim

Michael Jackson’s estate has strongly denied a USD 213 million sex trafficking lawsuit, calling it a “shakedown” and an attempt to exploit the late singer’s fame.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 23 May 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Michael Jackson's estate rejects $213 million sex trafficking lawsuit.
  • Estate calls lawsuit an outrageous attempt to profit from Jackson.
  • Lawsuit claims singer sexually abused plaintiff for years.
  • Estate cites past investigations finding no credible evidence.

The legal battle surrounding Michael Jackson’s estate has taken another dramatic turn after the estate strongly rejected a newly filed sex trafficking lawsuit. The case, seeking USD 213 million in damages, has been described by the estate as nothing more than a “shakedown.” The lawsuit has once again placed the late pop icon’s legacy under public scrutiny. Representatives of Jackson’s estate have firmly denied all allegations and criticised the legal action, calling it an attempt to gain money by targeting the singer’s global fame and reputation years after his death.

Estate Rejects Allegations

According to the report, Michael Jackson’s estate responded sharply to the lawsuit filed by a man identified as “John Doe.” The estate accused the complainant and his lawyers of trying to exploit Jackson’s name for financial gain. In its statement, the estate called the case “another outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and profit from Michael Jackson.”

The estate further claimed that the allegations were baseless and legally flawed. It argued that the lawsuit ignored previous court rulings and repeated claims that had already been dismissed earlier.

ALSO READ | Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Out: Varun Dhawan Juggles Love And Lies Between Pooja Hegde And Mrunal Thakur

Lawsuit Seeks USD 213 Million

The lawsuit reportedly accuses Jackson’s companies of negligence and alleges that the singer sexually abused the complainant over several years. The legal filing is seeking USD 213 million in damages.

However, the estate strongly challenged these claims. In its response, it described the lawsuit as a “213 million dollar shakedown” and insisted that the allegations had no merit. The estate maintained that Michael Jackson had “never been found liable or guilty of any wrongdoing.”

ALSO READ | 'Papa Bahut Special The': Bobby Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Father Dharmendra

Estate Points To Earlier Court Decisions

The estate also referred to earlier legal proceedings connected to Jackson. It stated that multiple investigations and court cases over the years had failed to prove allegations against the singer. According to the statement quoted in the report, “Michael Jackson was subjected to more scrutiny than any other celebrity in history.” The estate added that despite years of investigations, “not one credible piece of evidence” had proven accusations of abuse against him.

Continuing Debate Around Jackson’s Legacy

The lawsuit has once again sparked debate around Michael Jackson’s public image and legacy. Even years after his death, allegations and legal disputes linked to the singer continue to draw worldwide attention. The estate, however, remains firm in defending Jackson’s name and has vowed to fight the lawsuit in court.

 
 
 
 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main reason for the recent legal action against Michael Jackson's estate?

A new sex trafficking lawsuit has been filed against Michael Jackson's estate, seeking $213 million in damages. The estate strongly rejects these allegations.

How has Michael Jackson's estate responded to the lawsuit?

The estate has called the lawsuit a

What are the core accusations made in the lawsuit?

The lawsuit accuses Michael Jackson's companies of negligence and alleges the singer sexually abused the complainant over several years. It is seeking $213 million in damages.

Does the estate believe these allegations have been previously addressed?

Yes, the estate states that previous court rulings and dismissed claims have already addressed similar allegations. They argue this lawsuit ignores those decisions.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 23 May 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Michael Jackson Hollywood News Michael Jackson Estate Jackson Estate Statement
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Michael Jackson Estate Slams Sex Trafficking Lawsuit, Rejects USD 213 Million Legal Claim
Michael Jackson Estate Slams Sex Trafficking Lawsuit, Rejects USD 213 Million Legal Claim
Celebrities
'Papa Bahut Special The': Bobby Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Father Dharmendra
'Papa Bahut Special The': Bobby Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Father Dharmendra
Celebrities
Content Creator Technical Guruji Travels From Dubai To India For Viral ‘Melody’ Trend, Faces Backlash
Content Creator Technical Guruji Travels From Dubai To India For Viral ‘Melody’ Trend, Faces Backlash
Celebrities
WATCH: Aaradhya Bachchan Makes Cannes Debut With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
WATCH: Aaradhya Bachchan Makes Cannes Debut With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Advertisement

Videos

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Heatwave Grips Bihar and North India, Heat Alert Issued in 14 Districts
BREAKING NEWS: Akhilesh Yadav slams UP government over electricity crisis
Breaking: Ajay Rai Claims Viral Abusive Video Against PM Modi is AI-Generated
BREAKING NEWS: Marco Rubio lands in Delhi for high-level diplomatic visit
BREAKING NEWS: High Court orders second postmortem in Twisha Sharma case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Great Nicobar: India’s Strategic Frontier In The Indian Ocean
Opinion
Embed widget