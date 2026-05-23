Michael Jackson Estate Slams Sex Trafficking Lawsuit, Rejects USD 213 Million Legal Claim

The legal battle surrounding Michael Jackson’s estate has taken another dramatic turn after the estate strongly rejected a newly filed sex trafficking lawsuit. The case, seeking USD 213 million in damages, has been described by the estate as nothing more than a “shakedown.” The lawsuit has once again placed the late pop icon’s legacy under public scrutiny. Representatives of Jackson’s estate have firmly denied all allegations and criticised the legal action, calling it an attempt to gain money by targeting the singer’s global fame and reputation years after his death.

Estate Rejects Allegations

According to the report, Michael Jackson’s estate responded sharply to the lawsuit filed by a man identified as “John Doe.” The estate accused the complainant and his lawyers of trying to exploit Jackson’s name for financial gain. In its statement, the estate called the case “another outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and profit from Michael Jackson.”

The estate further claimed that the allegations were baseless and legally flawed. It argued that the lawsuit ignored previous court rulings and repeated claims that had already been dismissed earlier.

ALSO READ | Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Out: Varun Dhawan Juggles Love And Lies Between Pooja Hegde And Mrunal Thakur

Lawsuit Seeks USD 213 Million

The lawsuit reportedly accuses Jackson’s companies of negligence and alleges that the singer sexually abused the complainant over several years. The legal filing is seeking USD 213 million in damages.

However, the estate strongly challenged these claims. In its response, it described the lawsuit as a “213 million dollar shakedown” and insisted that the allegations had no merit. The estate maintained that Michael Jackson had “never been found liable or guilty of any wrongdoing.”

ALSO READ | 'Papa Bahut Special The': Bobby Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Father Dharmendra

Estate Points To Earlier Court Decisions

The estate also referred to earlier legal proceedings connected to Jackson. It stated that multiple investigations and court cases over the years had failed to prove allegations against the singer. According to the statement quoted in the report, “Michael Jackson was subjected to more scrutiny than any other celebrity in history.” The estate added that despite years of investigations, “not one credible piece of evidence” had proven accusations of abuse against him.

Continuing Debate Around Jackson’s Legacy

The lawsuit has once again sparked debate around Michael Jackson’s public image and legacy. Even years after his death, allegations and legal disputes linked to the singer continue to draw worldwide attention. The estate, however, remains firm in defending Jackson’s name and has vowed to fight the lawsuit in court.