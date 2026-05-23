Pink Floyd Saxophonist Dick Parry Dies at 83; David Gilmour Pays Emotional Tribute

The world of music has lost one of its most soulful voices, as Dick Parry, the legendary saxophonist closely associated with Pink Floyd, has passed away at the age of 83. His music was never just background sound; it was a defining part of some of rock’s most iconic songs. Fans and musicians alike are mourning the loss of an artist whose work helped shape an entire era of sound. His death marks the end of a remarkable journey that stretched across decades of unforgettable performances and recordings.

David Gilmour Confirms The Loss

David Gilmour, the guitarist of Pink Floyd, confirmed the news and shared an emotional tribute to his longtime friend. Remembering Parry’s unique talent, Gilmour said, “My dear friend Dick Parry died this morning.” He added that from the time they were teenagers, they had played together in different bands, including Pink Floyd. Gilmour’s words reflected a deep personal bond that went far beyond music.

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Sound That Defined Pink Floyd’s Classics

Speaking about Parry’s musical gift, Gilmour described his contribution in heartfelt terms, saying, “His feel and tone make his saxophone playing unmistakable, a signature of enormous beauty that is known to millions and is such a big part of songs such as ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond,’ ‘Wish You Were Here,’ ‘Us and Them’ and ‘Money.’” This powerful tribute highlighted how essential Parry’s saxophone work was to Pink Floyd’s most celebrated tracks.

My dear friend Dick Parry died this morning.



Since I was seventeen, I have played in bands with Dick on saxophone, including Pink Floyd.



His feel and tone make his saxophone playing unmistakable, a signature of enormous beauty that is known to millions and is such a big part of… pic.twitter.com/nuz9UCSz1n — David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) May 22, 2026

Lasting Musical Legacy

Parry’s saxophone can be heard enriching some of the band’s most memorable compositions, especially those from their classic albums. His playing brought emotional depth and texture to Pink Floyd’s sound, turning instrumental sections into moments that listeners still remember today. His artistry was subtle yet powerful, blending perfectly with the band’s experimental style.

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Fans And Music World In Mourning

The music community has expressed deep sorrow at his passing, remembering him not only as a skilled musician but also as a key figure behind some of rock music’s greatest moments. Dick Parry’s legacy lives on through the timeless recordings he helped create, continuing to inspire listeners across generations even after his death.