Dick Parry was a legendary saxophonist renowned for his work with Pink Floyd. His distinctive saxophone playing was a key element in many of the band's most iconic songs.
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Pink Floyd Saxophonist Dick Parry Dies at 83; David Gilmour Pays Emotional Tribute
Dick Parry, the renowned Pink Floyd saxophonist, has died at 83. David Gilmour paid tribute, calling his tone “a signature of enormous beauty” heard in classics like “Shine On You Crazy Diamond.”
- Legendary Pink Floyd saxophonist Dick Parry dies at 83.
- David Gilmour confirmed Parry's death, praising his talent.
- Parry's saxophone defined iconic Pink Floyd hits.
- His distinctive sound left a lasting musical legacy.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was Dick Parry?
When did Dick Parry pass away?
Dick Parry passed away at the age of 83. His death was confirmed by Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour.
Which Pink Floyd songs featured Dick Parry's saxophone?
Dick Parry's saxophone playing is famously featured in Pink Floyd classics such as 'Shine On You Crazy Diamond,' 'Wish You Were Here,' 'Us and Them,' and 'Money.'
How did David Gilmour describe Dick Parry's musical contribution?
David Gilmour described Parry's saxophone playing as having an unmistakable feel and tone of enormous beauty. He stated that Parry's playing was a signature of the band's most celebrated tracks.
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