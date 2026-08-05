'Dummy Chief Minister': Udhayanidhi Stalin Mounts Attack On Vijay After Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK leader Udhayanidhi questioned by police for actor Trisha remarks.

Udhayanidhi attacked CM Vijay, alleging Cauvery water failures.

Ruling TVK rejected claims, challenged Udhayanidhi to resign.

Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Vijay after being released on Tuesday following police questioning in Thanjavur over his remarks on actor Trisha Krishnan.

Welcomed by supporters outside the police station, Udhayanidhi described his questioning as a "comedy" orchestrated by a "circus government" and labelled Vijay a "dummy Chief Minister".

He also alleged that the action against him was intended to divert attention from what he called the TVK government's failure to secure Cauvery water for farmers.

ALSO READ | 'I Look At It As Comedy': Udhayanidhi Stalin Reacts After Detention Over Remarks On Actor Trisha

'Government Failed on Cauvery, Farmers'

Claiming he was taken away "like a terrorist", Udhayanidhi said he had highlighted the TVK government's shortcomings on issues affecting farmers, the Mekedatu dam and the Cauvery water dispute.

"When our leader was the Chief Minister, each year on June 12 water was released continuously from the Mettur dam for farmers. It has been five months but the TVK government has not got water for farmers... The TVK is not qualified to speak against the Karnataka Congress," he said.

The DMK leader maintained that the government's focus on questioning him was an attempt to shift public attention away from these issues.

TVK Rejects Allegations, Denies Political Vendetta

The ruling TVK swiftly rejected Udhayanidhi's allegations, with party leader Adhava Arjuna insisting the government was not driven by political revenge.

"Why do we have to take political revenge? Our leader has won in elections single-handedly, breaking 60 years history. We are not even seeing you as rival," he said.

Escalating the political confrontation, Arjuna challenged Udhayanidhi to resign from the Assembly and contest a fresh election.

ALSO READ | ‘Trisha Deserves An Apology’: Khushbu Sundar Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin; Madras HC Orders His Release

TVK Leader Throws Electoral Challenge

Taking a direct swipe at the DMK leader, Arjuna said, "One should have qualifications to oppose our leader. I challenge it today. Udhayanidhi Stalin, leave your grandpa's background and DMK identity. Resign your MLA post."

"Our leader will field one common woman as candidate. Only once our leader will come for campaign. You won't get your deposit if elections are held today," he added.

The exchange marks the latest escalation in the political battle between the ruling TVK and the opposition DMK, with both sides sharpening their attacks in the aftermath of Udhayanidhi Stalin's police questioning.