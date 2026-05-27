Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ananya Panday's dance performance sparks online debate and trolling.

Shobhaa De defends Panday, questioning criticism directed at the actor.

De highlights pressure young stars face performing demanding dance sequences.

Ridhima Pandit mocks Panday's fusion dance in social media comments.

Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil has become a hot topic online after a section of social media users trolled the actor over her moves. Only a few came out in her support, saying that she is not a trained classical dancer and performed the sequence as part of her character, Chandni, who is the daughter of a professional Bharatanatyam dancer. Now, author Shobhaa De and actor Ridhima Pandit weighed in, with the former backing her and latter mocking her over the viral dance video.

Shobhaa De Reacts To Ananya Panday’s Dance Video

Shobhaa De shared a video on Instagram responding to those mocking Ananya’s performance and calling it “Nepo-natyam”. Defending the actor, she questioned why criticism was being directed at Ananya instead of the makers.

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“She’s not a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, and if you have to call out anyone, shouldn’t it be the choreographer and the director? Why target her?” she said.

Shobhaa further spoke about the pressure actors face while performing demanding dance sequences. “Not just her, I feel there’s an incredible amount of pressure on our young stars and even the older stars, most of whom were not trained classical dancers but were expected to perform classical dances or fusion dances or modern dances - any kind of dance that the director thought was needed for a sequence,” she added.

She also noted that stepping out of one’s comfort zone to perform while lip-syncing and emoting is far from easy. “They danced, they lip-synced, they showed expressions. Is all that easy? It’s not easy at all,” she said.

Though she admitted she hasn’t watched the film yet, Shobhaa praised Ananya for making the effort. “At least she tried,” she said, adding that the video may have been taken out of context.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shobhaa De (@shobhaade)

Ridhima Pandit Mocks Ananya Panday

Ridhima Pandit, on the other hand, mocked her. Her reaction came in response to a video by one social media user who shared the dance video with the caption, “When you learn Bharatanatyam from online tutorial for your culturals.” The post also showed “Bharatanatyam” with a red cross and “Roboratanatyam” with a green tick.

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The 50 contestant took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “GUTSSS,” along with crying emojis. Her response quickly grabbed attention online.

About Chand Mera Dil

Backed by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, released on May 22 and has been enjoying a steady run at the box office.

In the film, Ananya’s Bharatanatyam fusion performance appears twice - first during Chandni’s college days and later at a reunion. On both occasions, Lakshya’s character Aarav is shown to be completely impressed by her performance.





