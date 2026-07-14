Amitabh Bachchan Says FIFA World Cup Has ‘Thrown Sense Of Time, Chronology Into Disarray’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bachchan ponders football's evolution; younger fans will see future.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared his thoughts on the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, revealing that the tournament's packed schedule has disrupted his daily routine. A passionate follower of both cricket and football, the megastar has been closely watching the matches and regularly sharing his views through his personal blog. While expressing his excitement over the tournament, Bachchan also voiced concerns over some controversial refereeing decisions and reflected on how football continues to surprise fans across the world.

'My Sense Of Time Has Been Completely Disturbed'

In his latest blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that the World Cup schedule has made it difficult for him to maintain his usual routine.

"Because of the World Cup, my sense of time and timing has been completely disturbed. It's a strange schedule that has made our days increasingly difficult," he wrote.

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The actor also commented on several contentious decisions made during matches, saying that some rulings appeared inconsistent.

"There were different decisions for different teams. We cheer, we watch and sometimes we are left disappointed. It's exciting to see countries that few expected to reach the World Cup perform so well," he wrote, adding that it was equally surprising to see several traditional football powerhouses exit the tournament early.

'We May Not Be Around, But Younger Generation Will'

Reflecting on the changing landscape of football, Bachchan said every generation witnesses a different version of the sport. He noted that while young fans embrace the game's evolution, older generations often wonder why such moments were not part of football during their own youth.

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Looking ahead, the actor wrote, "There's so much more that the future will bring. We may not be around to witness it, but the younger generation will, and there's a certain comfort in that thought."

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is entering its decisive stage, with the semi-finals set to feature France vs Spain and Argentina vs England, followed by the final on July 19.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is expected to be seen next in Kalki 2898 AD and will also return as the host of the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).