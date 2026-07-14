Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Omi Vaidya appealed for support for Sonam Wangchuk.

Wangchuk's health severely deteriorated during his indefinite hunger strike.

Wangchuk's strike demands dialogue on governance, environmental issues.

As Sonam Wangchuk’s health deteriorated on the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, 3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya took to Instagram to urge people to speak up for the environmentalist, both online and offline. Wangchuk, who is the real-life inspiration behind Aamir Khan’s character “Phunsukh Wangdu” in 3 Idiots, Vaidya said he did not want him to die.

According to the latest health update shared by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg since beginning his indefinite hunger strike. His blood pressure was recorded at 109/70 mm Hg, while his blood sugar dropped to 67 mg/dL on Monday.

Omi Vaidya Appeals For Sonam Wangchuk

“I don’t want Phunsukh Wangdu to die,” Omi Vaidya said at the beginning of his video before introducing himself as Chatur from 3 Idiots.

He added that he had an important message to share, something he doesn’t usually do. “Did you know that Funsukh Wangdu from 3 Idiots, the character Aamir Khan plays, is actually based on a real-life Ladakhi engineer, innovator, educator, and reformer named Sonam Wangchuk? I’ve met this guy. He’s a pretty interesting character,” Vaidya said, as the video cut to a selfie of him with Wangchuk.

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He called Wangchuk an extraordinary individual, praised the environmentalist’s contributions and expressed concern over his deteriorating health. “He has done incredible things in his life. I suggest you look him up and see what he’s up to because right now he is on a very long hunger strike. It’s been going on for many, many weeks, and his blood sugar has dropped significantly,” he said.

‘I Really Don’t Want This Guy To Die’

As the video continued, Vaidya explained why Wangchuk is on the hunger strike. “He has some issues with the education system in India. He has concerns about Ladakh, environmentalism, and governance. Whether you agree with him or not, I really don’t want this guy to die,” he said.

He continued, “I think he’s a pretty impressive person, and I would like him to live. We’re just regular people with regular lives, and sometimes we’re too busy to pay attention to these things. But if you look into these issues, you may find that you agree with him, or realise that you, your family, or your friends have faced similar issues.”

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He reiterated, “I don’t want Funsukh Wangdu to die, and I don’t think you want him to either.”

The 44-year-old actor also urged people to amplify Wangchuk’s message on social media. “And if you really care, you can even reach out to your local or national government officials and tell them that something needs to be done about these issues, about Sonam Wangchuk, because these things matter.”

Ending the video on a lighter note, he joked, “This tofa that I’ve given you, uska kabul karo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omi Vaidya (@omivaidya_official)

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Enters Day 17

Sonam Wangchuk is currently on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. According to the latest health update shared by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg since beginning his fast. His blood pressure was recorded at 109/70 mm Hg today, while his blood sugar level dropped to 67 mg/dL on Monday.

“Sonam sir has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast,” the CJP said in an update.

The organisation further revealed that when Wangchuk was urged to end his fast due to his deteriorating health, he replied, “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the govt why they won’t even have a dialogue.”

