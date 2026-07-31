Rashmika Mandanna Suffers Hip Injury On Telugu Film Sets, Advised Six Weeks Of Rest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rashmika Mandanna suffered serious hip injury filming dance sequence.

Doctors advised six weeks bed rest for complete tendon detachment.

Injury linked to demanding roles; fans wished speedy recovery.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently shooting for Ranabali and Mysa, has reportedly suffered a serious hip injury while filming a dance sequence. The actor has been advised to have complete bed rest for six weeks as she recovers.

Rashmika Mandanna Suffers Hip Injury

According to a report by Asianet News, Rashmika unexpectedly slipped while shooting and sustained a sprained leg along with a serious hip injury. She was subsequently rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

After examining the actor, doctors reportedly advised her to take complete rest for at least six weeks to allow the injury to heal.

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According to GV Ramana, founder of Telugu film website Idlebrain, Rashmika has suffered a complete tendon detachment in the hip area. The injury is reportedly linked to the physically demanding action sequences and dance performances she has been undertaking for both Ranabali and Mysa.

Fans Wish Rashmika Mandanna A Speedy Recovery

News of Rashmika’s injury prompted fans to flood social media with messages wishing her a speedy recovery.

“Oh my god, she kept pushing her limits for Mysaa. Terrible news… praying for your speedy recovery,” one social media user wrote.

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Another fan said, “Praying for your speedy recovery.”

“Poor safety standards continue,” a third user commented.

A fourth wrote, “We celebrate the smiles, the dances, and the performances on screen. But we rarely see the pain, injuries, and sacrifices behind them. Reading this genuinely hurts. Wishing Rashmika all the strength, patience, and time she needs to heal completely. Nothing is more important than your health.”