Sanjay Dutt Was 'Trembling' After 1993 Blasts Case Verdict, Says Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dutt trembled during custody order; served five-year sentence.

More than three decades after the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case shook the country, special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam has revisited one of its most talked-about courtroom moments involving actor Sanjay Dutt. While the actor was acquitted of terrorism and conspiracy charges, he was convicted under the Arms Act for possessing illegal weapons. In a recent interview, Nikam explained why he opposed granting Sanjay relief under the Probation of Offenders Act and recalled how the actor reacted when the court ordered him back into custody. His account offers a fresh perspective on a case that continues to draw public interest.

Why Ujjwal Nikam Opposed Probation

Speaking to Lallantop, Ujjwal Nikam said he firmly opposed any relief for Sanjay Dutt under the Probation of Offenders Act despite the actor being acquitted of conspiracy charges. According to Nikam, the prosecution had no objection to the court clearing Dutt of terrorism-related allegations, but maintained that the Arms Act offence warranted a strict sentence.

Explaining his stand, Nikam said, “My argument was that Sanjay Dutt should not get the benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act. He was convicted under the Arms Act, though the court acquitted him of conspiracy charges, and we had no objection to that. However, I argued that he should be sentenced to seven years under the Arms Act.”

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He further stated that Dutt’s legal team had argued it was his first offence and sought leniency. Nikam, however, disagreed. “His lawyer contended that since it was his first offence, he should be released on bond. I objected because the pistol he possessed had come from the number one shooter of Dawood Ibrahim. If he accepted a weapon from such a person, he was fully aware of his criminal background. The benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act is meant for first-time offenders who are genuinely innocent but get trapped in unfortunate circumstances. That was not the case with Sanjay Dutt.”

'He Was Trembling,' Recalls Nikam

Nikam also described the atmosphere in court after the verdict was announced. He recalled that Sanjay Dutt appeared visibly shaken as he was taken into custody after spending years out on bail.

Remembering the moment, Nikam said, “When the judgment was delivered, he was trembling. He kept saying, 'No, sir, I didn't do anything wrong, sir. I will come back.' He was virtually shaking. I was standing nearby and told him, 'Sanju, the media is watching, please stand straight.' Then I asked the police to take him away. Had I not motivated him at that moment, the media would have made me the villain. Everyone was against me.”

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Supreme Court Sentence And Comeback

Although the prosecution had sought a seven-year sentence, the Supreme Court eventually sentenced Sanjay Dutt to five years in prison in 2013 under the Arms Act. He completed his sentence in 2016 and later returned to films. Since his release, Dutt has featured in several projects and continues to remain active in the industry. His upcoming films include Baap and Khalnayak Returns.

Ujjwal Nikam’s recollection offers a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into one of the most closely watched legal proceedings involving a Bollywood star. His remarks have once again brought the spotlight back to a case that remains a significant chapter in both legal and film history. While a biography on Ujjwal Nikam is on the way, in which Rajkummar Rao is starring in the role of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in the biographical courtroom drama.