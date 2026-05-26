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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmitabh Bachchan Drops Cryptic Blog Post After Hospitalisation Rumours, Says ‘Work Work Work’

Amitabh Bachchan Drops Cryptic Blog Post After Hospitalisation Rumours, Says ‘Work Work Work’

Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic blog post and poem amid rumours of being hospitalised.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 26 May 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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  • Upcoming projects include Kalki 2898 AD and Ramayana.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has always remained in the spotlight for being transparent and openly sharing his personal life and experiences with fans. Whether it is his Instagram or X, he often keeps fans updated about what is happening in his life. Amid rumours of him getting hospitalised, the actor has now shared a new update through his personal blog.

Amitabh Bachchan Drops Cryptic Post

In his latest blog, he shared a few pictures and wrote, “… work work work .. and work more ..work be the language extempore ..… work that which .. conveys .. growth fulment and self respect (sic)."

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This post comes just days after rumours surfaced about him allegedly being admitted to the VIP wing of Nanavati Hospital due to stomach-related issues. Reports about his hospitalisation started circulating on the internet on May 19. However, it was later reported that the actor had only gone for a regular check-up and was discharged after proper examination.

 

The 80-year-old actor, amid the circulating rumours on May 20, took to social media and shared verses from the Ramcharitmanas, while also sending “Love” to everyone.

Later, at 12:19 AM on Wednesday, Big B updated his blog and began it with the first dateline: “Peel Pilwadi, Mumbai, May 19, 2026 / May 20." He then wrote: “Mangal Bhavan Amangal Haari."

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He later shared a poem that read: “Cheel jab hove shaant toh bhaiya, tote bolan shuru karein. Ir bir fatte, kahan ‘chal hamau', pilave shuru karein!!!! Bajre di roti kha di, phoo padiyon da saag re. Munh mein daalan laage jaise, bolan laage kaag re!!!!! Ek rahe ‘Hill’ bhaiya ki padhai ka darpan; Aur doosar Wellington ki yaad!!”

He concluded the post with: “Love, Prayers and more."

Amitabh Work Front

Big B was last seen in the film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film also starred Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak.

He is currently working on filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas. The veteran actor will also reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana: Part 1, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. He is speculated to play the role of Jatayu.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has the actor recently appeared in any films?

The actor was last seen in the film Vettaiyan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel, which also featured Rajinikanth.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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Amitabh Bachchan Ramayana Amitabh Bachchan Films Kalki 2898 AD
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