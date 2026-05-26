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HomeEntertainmentBTS Makes History At AMAs 2026; Wins Artist Of The Year

BTS Makes History At AMAs 2026; Wins Artist Of The Year

BTS continues its reunion-era success as the group wins major honours at the AMAs 2026, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Summer, while thanking ARMY in emotional speeches.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 May 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BTS earned Artist of the Year and Song of Summer at AMAs.
  • Group thanked loyal fans, ARMY, for unwavering support.
  • BTS presented an award to artist SZA at the ceremony.

South Korean band BTS has been in the spotlight for the past few days after returning from their mandatory military services. The group has been trending for visiting places, trying new dances and music, their concerts, and of course, their songs. Amid all the buzz around their reunion, BTS has now added another major achievement to their name.

The group recently bagged one of the most prestigious honours in music - the American Music Awards (AMAs). Not only did their win at the AMAs make headlines, but their reunion era, speeches, and overall presence also dominated conversations among fans across the world, especially the South Asian community.

BTS Wins Artist Of The Year

Marking one of the biggest achievements of their career, BTS bagged the Artist of the Year award at the AMAs. Not just that, the South Korean music group also won another award for their song SWIM.

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BTS became the only Asian group to win Song of the Summer for SWIM, making history at the award night and adding yet another massive achievement to their journey.

BTS Thanks ARMY

The BTS members showered love on their fans, popularly known as ARMY, and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support they continued to receive despite being away from the spotlight for a few years.

The leader of the group, RM, said, “First things first, big shout out to all the ARMYs in the world. Thank you so much for the love for SWIM. When we made this album, we had a lot of pressure trying to figure out what kind of music felt the most ‘us’ right now.”

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Taehyung also shared, “Thank you everyone and to everyone out there who keeps swimming, we send you our love and support,” while also thanking everyone at their label, BigHit Music.

The group also made sure to thank ARMYs, whom they call their biggest supporters, saying, “Our biggest thanks and gratitude goes to all the ARMYs all over the world.”

BTS Presents Award To SZA

While BTS was present to receive the prestigious awards, the group also took the stage to present an award to one of the biggest names in the music industry, SZA. They presented the award to the singer after she won in the Best Artist in R&B category.

Not just that, BTS also received a special shoutout from KATSEYE, who thanked the South Korean group for “inspiring us to represent our culture on a global scale” after winning Best New Artist at the AMAs.

AMAs 2026

Hosted by Queen Latifah in Las Vegas, the 2026 American Music Awards celebrated some of the biggest artists in music, including Taylor Swift, SZA, Karol G, and Sabrina Carpenter. The event also recognised rising names such as KATSEYE and even fictional K-pop artists like HUNTR/X from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What awards did BTS win at the American Music Awards?

BTS won the Artist of the Year award and also received an award for their song SWIM. They made history as the only Asian group to win Song of the Summer for SWIM.

Who did BTS thank for their awards?

BTS expressed heartfelt gratitude to their fans, known as ARMY, for their continuous support. They also thanked their label, BigHit Music, and everyone who 'keeps swimming'.

Did BTS present any awards at the AMAs?

Yes, BTS presented an award to SZA in the Best Artist in R&B category. They also received a shoutout from KATSEYE.

Where and when were the American Music Awards hosted?

The 2026 American Music Awards were hosted by Queen Latifah in Las Vegas. The event celebrated various artists and rising names in the music industry.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
American Music Awards BTS ARMY BTS BTS Songs AMAs
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