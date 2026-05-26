‘Mere Karan Arjun Aa Gaye’: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Give Birth To Twin Baby Boys

Television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have stepped into a new phase of life after welcoming twin baby boys. The actors shared the happy news with fans through a joint social media announcement, expressing excitement and gratitude as they begin their journey into parenthood.

Couple Announces Arrival Of Twin Boys

Announcing the arrival of their children, the couple wrote, “We asked for happiness. God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.” Vivek Dahiya also shared an emotional message while introducing their newborn sons to fans and followers. “The wait is finally over. ‘The Boys’ are here, and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

Pregnancy Was Kept Private

The announcement comes several months after Divyanka Tripathi publicly confirmed her pregnancy. The actor had earlier revealed that she and Vivek chose to keep the news private during the initial months. Speaking about maintaining secrecy around the pregnancy, she had said, “We managed to hide it for six full months.”

At the time, Divyanka had explained that the couple had consciously decided to start a family at this stage in their lives. “Vivek and I wanted the baby only now, we tried, and it happened. We are blessed,” she had said, while also sharing that both families were extremely happy after learning the news.

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How The News Became Public

In an earlier interview, Divyanka also spoke about how she managed to stay away from public attention during her pregnancy. She revealed that she had rarely stepped out during those months, which helped keep the news private for a long time. According to her, speculation only began after Vivek attended a public event where people questioned her absence from social gatherings and appearances.

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Their Journey Together

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got married on July 8, 2016, after meeting on the sets of the television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Over the years, the couple has largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight. With the arrival of their twin sons, the actors have now shared one of the biggest milestones of their lives with fans, who have flooded social media with congratulatory messages and blessings.