Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcomed twin baby boys. They shared this joyful announcement with their fans on social media.
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‘Mere Karan Arjun Aa Gaye’: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Give Birth To Twin Baby Boys
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have welcomed twin baby boys and shared the joyful news through social media. The couple, who kept the pregnancy private for months, requested love and blessings.
- Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcomed twin baby boys.
- The couple announced their joyous news on social media.
- They had kept the pregnancy private for six months.
- Tripathi and Dahiya married in 2016 after meeting on set.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happy news did Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya share?
How did the couple announce the arrival of their babies?
They announced on social media, stating, 'We asked for happiness. God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.'
Was Divyanka Tripathi's pregnancy publicly known from the start?
No, the couple chose to keep the pregnancy private for the initial six months before Divyanka confirmed it.
When did Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya get married?
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got married on July 8, 2016, after meeting on the sets of 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.
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