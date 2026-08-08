Lionel Messi's Father Dies At 68: Jorge Messi’s Illness, Cause Of Death & What Happened

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, died aged 68.

He passed away in Rosario after a chronic illness.

Jorge managed Lionel's career from early days.

Family kept specific illness details private during treatment.

Lionel Messi's Father Dies: Lionel Messi’s father and longtime adviser, Jorge Messi, has died at the age of 68, according to reports. Jorge reportedly passed away in Rosario, Argentina, after undergoing treatment for a chronic illness.

The news emerged on Saturday, August 8, with reports stating that Jorge Messi died at around 10 p.m. at a clinic in Rosario.

Jorge played a major role in Lionel Messi’s life and football career, supporting his son from his early days in Rosario through his rise to becoming one of the biggest names in world football.

What Was Jorge Messi’s Cause Of Death?

The exact cause of Jorge Messi’s death has not been officially confirmed by the Messi family.

Reports have stated that Jorge had been receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer. However, the family had previously chosen not to disclose the specific nature of his health condition publicly.

The uncertainty surrounding his health began in June, when the Messi family issued a statement confirming that Jorge was undergoing medical treatment.

At the time, the family said that he was recovering and doing well, while keeping details about his diagnosis private.

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Jorge Messi’s Illness And Health Issues

Jorge Messi’s health became a major talking point during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after rumours about his condition began circulating.

The Messi family subsequently addressed the situation and strongly criticised speculation surrounding Jorge’s health. The family also asked the public and media to respect their privacy during what was a difficult period.

Jorge had been under medical care in Rosario before his reported death.

While some reports have linked his death to a prolonged illness, the precise medical cause has not been officially disclosed by the family.

Lionel Messi’s Father Was His Longtime Adviser

Jorge Messi was not only Lionel Messi’s father but also played an important role in managing his son's professional career.

He served as Lionel's agent and was closely involved in major decisions throughout the footballer's career.

Jorge was particularly influential during Lionel's early development in Rosario and remained involved as his son moved into professional football and eventually became a global superstar.

He was also involved in discussions surrounding Lionel's move from Argentina to Barcelona, a transfer that ultimately transformed the teenager's career and set him on the path to becoming one of football's most decorated players.

Jorge Messi’s Influence On Lionel Messi’s Career

Jorge remained one of Lionel Messi's closest advisers throughout his career.

From Lionel's childhood in Rosario to his breakthrough at Barcelona and subsequent success with Argentina, Jorge was a constant presence behind the scenes.

His role extended beyond football as he also helped manage aspects of Lionel's business affairs and professional interests.

Lionel has repeatedly spoken about the importance of his family throughout his career, with Jorge among the people who supported him during his rise from a young Argentine talent to a global football icon.

Jorge Messi And The FIFA World Cup 2026

Jorge's health became a particularly sensitive issue during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The family confirmed at the time that he was receiving medical treatment but did not reveal his diagnosis.

Rumours about his death had also circulated during the tournament, prompting the family to push back against the speculation and request privacy.

Lionel Messi subsequently became emotional after Argentina's match against Algeria. After scoring a hat-trick, he explained that his tears were connected to difficult personal circumstances rather than what had happened on the football pitch.

“It had nothing to do with sports. I’ve been through some difficult and complicated days,” Messi said at the time.

Jorge Messi Dies At 68

Jorge Messi's reported death marks the loss of one of the most important figures in Lionel Messi's personal and professional life.

While Lionel became the face of one of the greatest careers in football history, Jorge remained an important figure behind the scenes, helping guide his son's career from his early years in Rosario.

The Messi family has not publicly disclosed the precise cause of Jorge Messi's death. Further details about his illness and final days may emerge through official statements from the family.