Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I Must Have Been 7-8 Years Old': Junaid Khan Opens Up About Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce

'I Must Have Been 7-8 Years Old': Junaid Khan Opens Up About Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce

Junaid Khan opened up about Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s divorce while also sharing his bond with Kiran Rao and Gauri Spratt in a candid recent interview.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 May 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • He believes parents' maturity ensured happy childhood.

Aamir Khan has been constantly in the spotlight lately after being spotted multiple times with his rumoured girlfriend Gauri Spratt. At the same time, Aamir’s son Junaid Khan is also grabbing attention for his latest film Ek Din alongside Sai Pallavi. Amid all the buzz, Junaid recently opened up in a candid conversation with Vicky Lalwani about his parents’ divorce and also spoke about his equation with his father’s partners, including Kiran Rao and Gauri Spratt.

Junaid Khan On Kiran Rao

In a chat with Vickey Lalwani, Junaid was asked about Kiran Rao and his bond with her. Speaking warmly about Kiran, he said, “Yeah. Not tough at all. She is a lovely person, very sweet and warm. We always got along great. There were no apprehensions from our side at all. I think all the adults in this situation were behaving like adults, so it was very busy for us kids."

ALSO READ | Conan O'Brien To Host Oscars For The Third Time In A Row And The Academy Is Not Complaining

How Junaid Addresses Kiran And Gauri 

Since Reena Dutta is Junaid’s mother, he was also asked how he addresses Kiran and Gauri. Junaid shared, “I call Gauri by her name only. For the longest time, Kiran was Kiran aunty. And at one point, when we were 15-16, she asked me to call her by her name. We all live within a 100 mtr distance of each other."

Junaid Khan On Aamir-Reena’s Divorce

Junaid also reflected on how he dealt with his parents’ separation while growing up. He revealed, “I must have been 7-8 years old, so obviously I didn’t see it coming. But another thing, mom and dad have always been on the same page with us. The first time I ever even knew that they could disagree on something was when I was 19."

ALSO READ | ‘Give Us Space And Privacy’: Mouni Roy Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar

The actor further recalled an incident where he first noticed his parents having a disagreement. “I don’t know what it was exactly about, but they had an argument over something. My dad asked me, ‘How old are you?’ My mom answered, ‘He is 19, now he can know we don’t agree on everything.’ With us kids, they were always on the same page; every conversation was them talking to us together and it continued on. In fact, it happens sometimes even today."

Junaid Khan’s Take On Relationships And Divorce

Sharing his mature take on relationships and divorce, Junaid concluded by saying, “Our parents were fairly mature about it. Two good people aren’t necessarily always good together. I had two happy parents, even if they are not together, as opposed to unhappy parents together. So, I think it worked out."

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Junaid Khan's perspective on his parents' divorce?

Junaid believes his parents handled the divorce maturely, resulting in two happy parents rather than unhappy ones together. He feels it worked out for the best.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 13 May 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Junaid Khan Aamir Khan Kiran Rao Gauri Spratt
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'I Must Have Been 7-8 Years Old': Junaid Khan Opens Up About Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce
'I Must Have Been 7-8 Years Old': Junaid Khan Opens Up About Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce
Celebrities
Alia Bhatt Snubbed By International Media At Cannes; Internet Trolls Her: ‘Who Is She Waving At?’
Alia Bhatt Snubbed By International Media At Cannes; Internet Trolls Her: ‘Who Is She Waving At?’
Celebrities
Viral Facebook Post Claims Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Behind Attack On Diljit Dosanjh Manager’s House
Viral Facebook Post Claims Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Behind Attack On Diljit Dosanjh Manager’s House
Celebrities
'Why Is Talwiinder Hanging Out With A Pakistani': 'Wishes' Singer Trolled Over Torento Concert With Hasan Raheem
'Why Is Talwiinder Hanging Out With A Pakistani': 'Wishes' Singer Trolled Over Torento Concert With Hasan Raheem
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results Declared
Breaking: CBI Enters National Testing Agency Office Amid NEET Probe
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari to Retain Bhabanipur Seat, Leave Nandigram
Breaking: Postmortem Report Awaited in Prateek Yadav Death Case Amid Multiple Claims
BIG UPDATE: CBI Detains Dhananjay Lokhande in NEET Paper Leak Case, Probe Expands
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget