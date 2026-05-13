'I Must Have Been 7-8 Years Old': Junaid Khan Opens Up About Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He believes parents' maturity ensured happy childhood.

Aamir Khan has been constantly in the spotlight lately after being spotted multiple times with his rumoured girlfriend Gauri Spratt. At the same time, Aamir’s son Junaid Khan is also grabbing attention for his latest film Ek Din alongside Sai Pallavi. Amid all the buzz, Junaid recently opened up in a candid conversation with Vicky Lalwani about his parents’ divorce and also spoke about his equation with his father’s partners, including Kiran Rao and Gauri Spratt.

Junaid Khan On Kiran Rao

In a chat with Vickey Lalwani, Junaid was asked about Kiran Rao and his bond with her. Speaking warmly about Kiran, he said, “Yeah. Not tough at all. She is a lovely person, very sweet and warm. We always got along great. There were no apprehensions from our side at all. I think all the adults in this situation were behaving like adults, so it was very busy for us kids."

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How Junaid Addresses Kiran And Gauri

Since Reena Dutta is Junaid’s mother, he was also asked how he addresses Kiran and Gauri. Junaid shared, “I call Gauri by her name only. For the longest time, Kiran was Kiran aunty. And at one point, when we were 15-16, she asked me to call her by her name. We all live within a 100 mtr distance of each other."

Junaid Khan On Aamir-Reena’s Divorce

Junaid also reflected on how he dealt with his parents’ separation while growing up. He revealed, “I must have been 7-8 years old, so obviously I didn’t see it coming. But another thing, mom and dad have always been on the same page with us. The first time I ever even knew that they could disagree on something was when I was 19."

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The actor further recalled an incident where he first noticed his parents having a disagreement. “I don’t know what it was exactly about, but they had an argument over something. My dad asked me, ‘How old are you?’ My mom answered, ‘He is 19, now he can know we don’t agree on everything.’ With us kids, they were always on the same page; every conversation was them talking to us together and it continued on. In fact, it happens sometimes even today."

Junaid Khan’s Take On Relationships And Divorce

Sharing his mature take on relationships and divorce, Junaid concluded by saying, “Our parents were fairly mature about it. Two good people aren’t necessarily always good together. I had two happy parents, even if they are not together, as opposed to unhappy parents together. So, I think it worked out."