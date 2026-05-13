Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Give Us Space And Privacy’: Mouni Roy Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar

‘Give Us Space And Privacy’: Mouni Roy Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy has responded to divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar, urging media to respect her privacy and avoid false narratives. The speculation began after their alleged Instagram unfollowing.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 13 May 2026 01:28 PM (IST)

Amid ongoing speculation about her personal life, television and film actor Mouni Roy has addressed divorce rumours surrounding her marriage with businessman Suraj Nambiar. The 40-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story to directly respond to media reports and urged everyone to respect her privacy.

Mouni Roy First Statement

In her Instagram Story, Mouni strongly reacted to the growing rumours and requested media houses to avoid spreading false information. She wrote, “Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives,” and further added, “Give us space and privacy.” She ended her message with the word “Please” along with a folded hands emoji, emphasizing her emotional appeal for restraint.


‘Give Us Space And Privacy’: Mouni Roy Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar

Divorce Rumours Gain Momentum Online

The speculation around Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar began after social media users noticed changes in their online activity. Reports suggested that the couple had reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. This triggered widespread discussions about a possible separation.

Adding to the rumours, it was also claimed that Mouni had deleted her wedding photographs from her social media account, while Suraj Nambiar reportedly deactivated his Instagram profile entirely. These developments further fuelled assumptions that the couple might be facing trouble in their marriage.

ALSO READ | Sharib Hashmi Opens Up On Wife’s 6th Cancer Relapse, Says 'It Has Spread Everywhere'

No official confirmation yet

Despite the intense online chatter, neither Mouni Roy nor Suraj Nambiar has issued any official confirmation regarding separation or divorce. The couple has remained silent beyond Mouni’s recent appeal for privacy, leaving fans to rely only on social media activity and unverified reports.

ALSO READ | Mouni Roy’s First Instagram Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar Goes Viral

Mouni’s Personal Post Goes Viral

Amid the speculation, Mouni Roy also shared a personal post on Instagram, which quickly gained attention. She posted pictures with her sister Rupali Kadyan to wish her on her birthday. In her caption, she wrote, “My sister, through joy and sorrow… happy birthday, my everything. I love your wit, your humour, your inner beauty, and everything that makes you who you are. I love you! No words can express how much I love you - and you know that. By the way, you are a witch.”

Notably, Suraj Nambiar was not seen in any of the pictures, which further added to ongoing discussions online.

How Rumours Started

The divorce buzz reportedly began when fans noticed that Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Soon after, reports suggested they were no longer living together. It was also claimed that actress Disha Patani, a close friend of Mouni, had unfollowed Suraj before his account was deactivated, further intensifying speculation.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in 2022 in an intimate ceremony in Goa, which was conducted as per both Malayali and Bengali traditions.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 13 May 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Mouni Roy Disha Patani Suraj Nambiar Wedding Photos Instagram Unfollow Divorce Rumours
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘Give Us Space And Privacy’: Mouni Roy Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar
‘Give Us Space And Privacy’: Mouni Roy Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar
Celebrities
Sharib Hashmi Opens Up On Wife’s 6th Cancer Relapse, Says 'It Has Spread Everywhere'
Sharib Hashmi Opens Up On Wife’s 6th Cancer Relapse, Says 'It Has Spread Everywhere'
Celebrities
Mouni Roy’s First Instagram Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar Goes Viral
Mouni Roy’s First Instagram Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar Goes Viral
Celebrities
Rajinikanth's First Reaction To Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu's CM Goes Viral: WATCH
Rajinikanth's First Reaction To Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu's CM Goes Viral: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

BIG UPDATE: Aparna Yadav Expected to Reach Lucknow by 2 PM, Body Hand Over Awaited
BIG REVELATION: Prateek Yadav Hospitalized on April 30, Night Emergency Visit Claims Surface
BREAKING: NEET Paper Leak Accused Shubham Kherna Confesses to Possessing Leaked Question Paper
BIG REVELATION: Prateek Yadav Taken to Hospital at Night, Claims Gym Partner Surface
BIG UPDATE: PM Modi, Amit Shah & JP Nadda Cut Convoy Size Amid Nationwide Cost Saving Drive
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget