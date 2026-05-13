‘Give Us Space And Privacy’: Mouni Roy Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar

Amid ongoing speculation about her personal life, television and film actor Mouni Roy has addressed divorce rumours surrounding her marriage with businessman Suraj Nambiar. The 40-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story to directly respond to media reports and urged everyone to respect her privacy.

Mouni Roy First Statement

In her Instagram Story, Mouni strongly reacted to the growing rumours and requested media houses to avoid spreading false information. She wrote, “Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives,” and further added, “Give us space and privacy.” She ended her message with the word “Please” along with a folded hands emoji, emphasizing her emotional appeal for restraint.





Divorce Rumours Gain Momentum Online

The speculation around Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar began after social media users noticed changes in their online activity. Reports suggested that the couple had reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. This triggered widespread discussions about a possible separation.

Adding to the rumours, it was also claimed that Mouni had deleted her wedding photographs from her social media account, while Suraj Nambiar reportedly deactivated his Instagram profile entirely. These developments further fuelled assumptions that the couple might be facing trouble in their marriage.

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No official confirmation yet

Despite the intense online chatter, neither Mouni Roy nor Suraj Nambiar has issued any official confirmation regarding separation or divorce. The couple has remained silent beyond Mouni’s recent appeal for privacy, leaving fans to rely only on social media activity and unverified reports.

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Mouni’s Personal Post Goes Viral

Amid the speculation, Mouni Roy also shared a personal post on Instagram, which quickly gained attention. She posted pictures with her sister Rupali Kadyan to wish her on her birthday. In her caption, she wrote, “My sister, through joy and sorrow… happy birthday, my everything. I love your wit, your humour, your inner beauty, and everything that makes you who you are. I love you! No words can express how much I love you - and you know that. By the way, you are a witch.”

Notably, Suraj Nambiar was not seen in any of the pictures, which further added to ongoing discussions online.

How Rumours Started

The divorce buzz reportedly began when fans noticed that Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Soon after, reports suggested they were no longer living together. It was also claimed that actress Disha Patani, a close friend of Mouni, had unfollowed Suraj before his account was deactivated, further intensifying speculation.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in 2022 in an intimate ceremony in Goa, which was conducted as per both Malayali and Bengali traditions.