Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt faced criticism for her Cannes red carpet reception.

Singer Rahul Vaidya defended Bhatt against online negativity.

Vaidya praised Bhatt's presence and India's global representation.

Actor Aly Goni also criticized trolling of successful Indians.

The buzz around Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026 took an unexpected turn when a red carpet moment triggered online criticism. Among many others, singer Rahul Vaidya has now stepped in, firmly backing the actor and calling out the wave of negativity that followed.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s Savage Reply To Troll Claiming ‘Nobody Noticed Her At Cannes’ Wins Internet

Rahul Vaidya Hits Back At Online Criticism

(Image Source: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv)

It all began after a video from the Cannes Film Festival 2026 surfaced online. In the clip, Alia is seen confidently walking the red carpet, posing as photographers captured the moment. Yet, some social media users were quick to question whether she was receiving enough attention from the international press.

Reacting to the chatter, Rahul didn’t hold back. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Funny how people sitting with zero achievements become fashion critics, Cannes analysts, and global PR experts overnight. At least Alia Bhatt is out there representing India on one of the biggest global platforms, looking absolutely stunning, owning her space, and making her presence felt."

He went on to criticise the growing tendency to target successful personalities online, adding, “Not every moment needs screaming crowds and manufactured hype to validate someone’s worth. Real stars don’t beg for attention-they carry it naturally. The obsession some portals have with tearing successful women down for clicks is honestly embarrassing now. Negativity gets views, but talent, hard work, and grace always outlive cheap headlines. She looked beautiful. She IS a huge star. And most importantly, she’s talented enough to not need validation from Instagram comment sections. Maybe instead of constantly trying to humble successful people, learn to appreciate Indians shining globally."

Aly Goni Supports Alia

Rahul isn’t the only one speaking up. Actor Aly Goni had earlier voiced his disappointment over the trolling, urging people to rethink their reactions.

Sharing his thoughts online, he wrote, “It’s sad when out own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage."

He further added, “Instead of mocking and trolling, we should celebrate and support those who make India shine internationally (sic)."

ALSO READ: 'Ho Gaya Abhi?': Alia Bhatt Reacts After Being Mobbed At Cannes Film Festival - WATCH

Why The Cannes Moment Sparked Debate

The controversy largely stems from a now-viral clip showing the 33-year-old actor pausing on the red carpet, smiling, waving, and blowing kisses towards photographers. However, several users pointed out that many photographers appeared focused elsewhere, fuelling claims that she was being overlooked.