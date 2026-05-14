Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Real Stars Don't Beg For Attention': Rahul Vaidya Shuts Down Trolls Targeting Alia Bhatt's Cannes Red Carpet Walk

'Real Stars Don't Beg For Attention': Rahul Vaidya Shuts Down Trolls Targeting Alia Bhatt's Cannes Red Carpet Walk

Rahul Vaidya defends Alia Bhatt after Cannes 2026 trolling, calling her a “huge star” as Aly Goni also backs the actress amid viral red carpet debate.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 May 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alia Bhatt faced criticism for her Cannes red carpet reception.
  • Singer Rahul Vaidya defended Bhatt against online negativity.
  • Vaidya praised Bhatt's presence and India's global representation.
  • Actor Aly Goni also criticized trolling of successful Indians.

The buzz around Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026 took an unexpected turn when a red carpet moment triggered online criticism. Among many others, singer Rahul Vaidya has now stepped in, firmly backing the actor and calling out the wave of negativity that followed.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s Savage Reply To Troll Claiming ‘Nobody Noticed Her At Cannes’ Wins Internet

Rahul Vaidya Hits Back At Online Criticism

(Image Source: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv)
(Image Source: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv)

It all began after a video from the Cannes Film Festival 2026 surfaced online. In the clip, Alia is seen confidently walking the red carpet, posing as photographers captured the moment. Yet, some social media users were quick to question whether she was receiving enough attention from the international press.

Reacting to the chatter, Rahul didn’t hold back. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Funny how people sitting with zero achievements become fashion critics, Cannes analysts, and global PR experts overnight. At least Alia Bhatt is out there representing India on one of the biggest global platforms, looking absolutely stunning, owning her space, and making her presence felt."

He went on to criticise the growing tendency to target successful personalities online, adding, “Not every moment needs screaming crowds and manufactured hype to validate someone’s worth. Real stars don’t beg for attention-they carry it naturally. The obsession some portals have with tearing successful women down for clicks is honestly embarrassing now. Negativity gets views, but talent, hard work, and grace always outlive cheap headlines. She looked beautiful. She IS a huge star. And most importantly, she’s talented enough to not need validation from Instagram comment sections. Maybe instead of constantly trying to humble successful people, learn to appreciate Indians shining globally."

Aly Goni Supports Alia

Rahul isn’t the only one speaking up. Actor Aly Goni had earlier voiced his disappointment over the trolling, urging people to rethink their reactions.

Sharing his thoughts online, he wrote, “It’s sad when out own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage."

He further added, “Instead of mocking and trolling, we should celebrate and support those who make India shine internationally (sic)."

ALSO READ: 'Ho Gaya Abhi?': Alia Bhatt Reacts After Being Mobbed At Cannes Film Festival - WATCH

Why The Cannes Moment Sparked Debate

The controversy largely stems from a now-viral clip showing the 33-year-old actor pausing on the red carpet, smiling, waving, and blowing kisses towards photographers. However, several users pointed out that many photographers appeared focused elsewhere, fuelling claims that she was being overlooked.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Alia Bhatt face criticism at Cannes 2026?

Alia Bhatt received online criticism after a video from Cannes showed some questioning the attention she received from international press on the red carpet.

Who defended Alia Bhatt against the online criticism?

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Aly Goni have publicly defended Alia Bhatt, calling out the negativity and online trolling she faced.

What was Rahul Vaidya's main point in defending Alia Bhatt?

Rahul Vaidya highlighted that Alia was representing India on a global platform and criticized those with no achievements for becoming overnight critics. He emphasized that real stars don't need validation from online comments.

What did Aly Goni say about the criticism Alia Bhatt received?

Aly Goni expressed sadness that some Indians try to pull down successful individuals. He urged people to celebrate and support those who make India shine internationally instead of mocking them.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 May 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Rahul Vaidya Cannes Film Festival Cannes 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Real Stars Don't Beg For Attention': Rahul Vaidya Shuts Down Trolls Targeting Alia Bhatt's Cannes Red Carpet Walk
'Real Stars Don't Beg For Attention': Rahul Vaidya Shuts Down Trolls Targeting Alia Bhatt's Cannes Red Carpet Walk
Celebrities
Alia Bhatt’s Savage Reply To Troll Claiming ‘Nobody Noticed Her At Cannes’ Wins Internet
Alia Bhatt’s Savage Reply To Troll Claiming ‘Nobody Noticed Her At Cannes’ Wins Internet
Celebrities
Tara Sutaria Brings Old Hollywood Charm To Her Cannes 2026 Debut
Tara Sutaria Brings Old Hollywood Charm To Her Cannes 2026 Debut
Celebrities
Is Diljit Dosanjh Married? Claims Of Wife, Son, And US Citizenship Go Viral
Is Diljit Dosanjh Married? Claims Of Wife, Son, And US Citizenship Go Viral
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Paper Leak: Accused Alleges “Big Names Being Protected”, CBI Probe Expands to Bihar
UP News: Akhilesh Yadav Reaches Lucknow for Brother Prateek Yadav’s Funeral After Sudden Death
China–US Summit: Trump-Xi Meeting in Beijing Turns Into High-Stakes Taiwan Showdown
Breaking: BRICS Foreign Ministers Meet in Delhi Focus on Energy, Food and Security Challenges
Breaking: Devastating Blast at Dewas Firecracker Factory in MP, Multiple Deaths and Injuries Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget