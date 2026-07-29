Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government filed 52 FIRs under anti-paper leak legislation.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of turning the July 21 protest outside the Prime Minister's residence into a political spectacle driven by personal ambition. Speaking during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Singh also categorically denied allegations that the government had ordered firing on protesters, maintaining that no such action took place.

The minister further challenged claims made by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarding the handling of student protests and paper leak cases, calling several of their assertions inaccurate and unsupported by facts.

'No Minister Can Order Firing,' Says Jitendra Singh

Responding to allegations surrounding the police action during the anti-paper leak protests, Singh asserted that the accusations against him were legally untenable because ministers have no authority to order firing.

He said no bullets were fired at demonstrators at any stage of the protest and clarified that police had only used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Referring to remarks made during the debate, Singh said questions about who authorised the alleged firing were misplaced, as such decisions are not within a minister's powers.

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He also criticised the use of the word "idiot" during parliamentary proceedings, saying such language was inappropriate regardless of who it was directed at. Stressing the legal procedure governing law and order situations, Singh said firing orders, where required, can only be issued by a magistrate or district authorities such as the SDM or DM, and never by a minister.

Minister Says Rahul Gandhi's Protest Was Driven by 'FOMO'

Taking direct aim at Rahul Gandhi's protest outside the Prime Minister's official residence, Singh alleged that the Congress leader's participation was motivated by political optics rather than public interest.

According to the Union Minister, Gandhi reached the protest site early in the morning in an attempt to draw attention and fulfil what he described as a long-standing aspiration to occupy 7, Lok Kalyan Marg as Prime Minister. He said: "Rahul had long harboured the desire to become the Prime Minister and reside at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. When that aspiration remained unfulfilled, he became frustrated and, out of disappointment, went and sat outside the Prime Minister's residence."

VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh attacks Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over protest outside PM's residence on July 21.



He says, "A story has been narrated here today, so I would like to narrate one as well.… pic.twitter.com/oT4bshSPZD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2026

Singh further claimed that Gandhi initially stayed away from the demonstration but joined once it began attracting public attention, describing the move as a classic case of "FOMO" — fear of missing out.

The minister also alleged that Gandhi ignored suggestions to conclude the protest peacefully, eventually requiring police intervention to remove him, which Singh said reflected the Congress leader's "suppressed ambition" to become Prime Minister.

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Priyanka's Data On Paper Leaks Questioned

Dr. Singh also challenged the figures cited by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Lok Sabha debate on examination paper leaks.

He disputed her claim that 152 paper leaks had affected "750 crore children," questioning both the accuracy and source of the numbers.

"I don't know where this figure came from. Either it is fabricated, or it is mischievous, or it reflects ignorance," he said.

The Union Minister said he had reviewed Priyanka Gandhi's written parliamentary submission and found no supporting evidence for the figures she had quoted.

He also rejected allegations that the government had failed to act after enacting the anti-paper leak law in 2024. According to Singh, authorities have registered 52 FIRs under the legislation over the past two years, including 29 under the Prevention of Unfair Means Act and 23 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, arguing that the law is being actively enforced.

The remarks came during Parliament's discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, with the government and Opposition continuing to spar over the handling of paper leak cases, recruitment examinations and the broader issue of examination integrity.