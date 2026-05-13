Alia Bhatt Meets F1 Star Carlos Sainz At Cannes, Internet Says 'Wasn't On 2026 Bingo Card'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhatt represented L'Oréal Paris at the festival's opening.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival is one of the most-awaited editions as several Indian celebrities are representing the country on the global stage. Among them, Alia Bhatt’s presence at the festival has been highly anticipated. And now, the actress has already created a viral moment on the internet after her unexpected interaction with Formula One racer Carlos Sainz Jr at the opening day of the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

Alia Bhatt Meets Carlos Sainz Jr.

On Tuesday, Alia grabbed attention with her glamorous appearance at the prestigious film festival. Several pictures and videos from the event quickly surfaced online, but one particular clip featuring Alia and Carlos Sainz Jr has now taken over social media.

The interaction happened during a Cannes gathering where Carlos looked sharp in a classic tuxedo while mingling with several global celebrities, including Heidi Klum, Jane Fonda and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. However, it was his meeting with Alia that truly became the highlight for fans online.

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Photos and videos from the event showed Alia greeting Carlos with a cheek kiss before the two got into a cheerful conversation. Later, the Formula One star also posed beside Alia during a group photo session, giving fans yet another viral crossover moment from Cannes.

The unexpected meeting between Bollywood glamour and Formula One energy instantly left the internet excited. Social media users called it the “crossover of the year” as clips and pictures from the event went viral online.

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One user wrote, “Carlos Sainz meeting Alia Bhatt was NOT on my 2026 bingo card… what even is this crossover?” Another commented, “What multiverse timeline is this? Seeing Carlos Sainz and Alia Bhatt in the same frame just short-circuited my brain.”

A fan also joked, “Never thought I’d see the day Carlos was in an Alia Bhatt and Jane Fonda sandwich while being asked about the languages he speaks.” Another social media post read, “Are my eyes deceiving me or is that Alia Bhatt next to Carlos freaking Sainz? What’s this crossover?”

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes Look

After making her Cannes red carpet debut last year, Alia returned to the festival this year as the global ambassador for beauty brand Loreal Paris. The 79th Cannes Film Festival began on May 12 and will continue till May 23.

For her first appearance at the festival, Alia wore a custom haute couture outfit by Tamara Ralph. The blush-toned figure-hugging gown featured a structured strapless bodice with a sculpted sweetheart neckline and a dramatic plunge detail. Adding more elegance to the look was a sheer chiffon cape styled like a dupatta around her arms.

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She completed the look with a statement necklace featuring 168.27 carats of rare pink coral. Alia’s Cannes appearance was styled by Rhea Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Love & War directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in key roles and is scheduled to release on January 21, 2027, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

Apart from Love & War, Alia also has the upcoming spy thriller Alpha in her lineup.